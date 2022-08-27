A garden must be a living, vibrant place and it stops being so when fake plants replace real ones. A frightening number of people buy pretend shrubs, planters and hedges, presumably because they must totally control their garden and their lumps of decorated plastic will also entail no maintenance other than occasional dusting.

I could happily spend the rest of this column ranting against this incomprehensible **** and those who buy into it but will turn the spotlight on another and seemingly less ridiculous folly: fake lawns. The long, dry spell has done terrible things to the grass as my distraught geese will tell you. But it’s better for them to nibble some extra corn than yank at shreds of green plastic.