Susie McCabe: Born Believer, Assembly George Square, 7.45pm until Sunday

This woman should be considered a national treasure. She was the fastest-selling act three years in a row at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, and she's back in Edinburgh with a brand-new show!

Susie, now in her forties, has decided to shed her cynicism and become a brand-new positive Susie (optimistic at best, positive is pushing it). I laughed the entire hour of her show, which was jam-packed with stories and punchlines about her age, her Catholic guilt, her love of football, and her sexuality. It's no surprise that tickets are hard to come by because the show is witty, gallas, and completely Glaswegian!

Blunderland, Underbelly Circus Hub 9:55pm, until Saturday

The international cabaret and circus circuit's subversive breakout hit has taken Edinburgh by storm this Fringe. With a healthy dose of what we all need right now: outrageous nightlife naughtiness, club-kid antics and arthouse weirdness! Born in the underground queer nightlife scene of New York, this show has titillated packed crowds around the world with its uniquely whimsical and ridiculous performance combinations.

This show is not for the faint of heart, but that is part of what makes it SO amazing. A staggering amount of talent, a wild ride with artists doing what they do best. I screamed in awe, shock, and sometimes horror several times during the show, but Australian circus rarely disappoints, and Blunderland is a show we should all see before the fringe ends!

Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Edinburgh Castle 9pm, until Saturday

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back with a bang, welcoming back fans after a three-year hiatus. The 2022 show features performers from Canada, Germany, and Australia, as well as homegrown talent from the United Kingdom.

The Highland Divas' original composition and vocals open the show, which runs until August 27, and end with a bang as fireworks light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.It's outstanding and a brilliantly produced event that provides a unique experience for all.

Rob Madge: My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do), Underbelly George Square 4:15pm, until Monday

When Rob was 12, they attempted a full-fledged Disney parade in their living room for their grandmother. While Rob dressed up as Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse, and Belle, their father served as stage manager and sound technician. This is the joyous, chaotic, autobiographical story of actor, writer, and social media sensation Rob Madge as they set out to recreate that parade - with a large Edinburgh fringe audience.

