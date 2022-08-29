It might be just over 500 square miles in size, but Fife has a plethora of places to enjoy great food and drink. With long stretches of coastline, acres of fertile fields and plenty of local suppliers, there’s no shortage of excellent natural produce to be found in Fife.
We visited ten of the region’s best restaurants and cafes – specialising in local ingredients – which you can see for yourself by watching the video links attached to each venue.
Christie’s Scottish Tapas, Dunfermline
Putting a Scottish twist on sharing plates, Christie’s have a huge menu to choose from. Standout dishes include the Irn Bru Chicken Wings, Haggis Bon Bons and Christie’s Cranachan.
Click here to see our video of Christie's
christiesdunfermline.co.uk
269 Vegan, Dunfermline
Fully vegan, and full of flavour, the food at 269 Vegan is well worth a try for both carnivores and herbivores alike. Be sure to also check out their wide selection of loose-leaf tea.
Click here to see our video of 269 Vegan
269vegan.co.uk
Room with a View, Aberdour
With a perfect position looking across the Firth of Forth to Edinburgh, the Room with a View restaurant certainly lives up to its name. There’s outdoor dining available too, in pods to keep you warm regardless of the weather.
Click here to see our video of Room with a View
roomwithaviewrestaurant.co.uk
Baern at Bowhouse, St Monans
Situated in a charming courtyard of Bowhouse, a hub for local producers, is the Baern café and bakery. The homemade bread is the star attraction, as is the huge window offering views over the unspoilt countryside.
Click here to see our video of Baern
bowhousefife.com/producer/baern
The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem
Food doesn’t get much fresher than at the Dory Bistro in Pittenweem. The seafood is landed at the harbour less than 40 metres from the restaurant’s front door, while fruit and vegetables are picked fresh from the idyllic kitchen garden.
Click here to see our video of the Dory Bistro
thedory.co.uk
Balgove Steak Barn, St Andrews
At this rustic barn, located just outside St Andrews, you can be sure of getting the very best quality meat. All their steaks are hung for a minimum of 28 days, while the burgers and sausages are made fresh in the on-site butchery before being cooked on a huge barbecue.
Click here to see our video of the Balgove Steak Barn
balgove.com/pages/steak-barn
Salt & Pine, Tentsmuir
As if an idyllic setting on the fringes of Tentsmuir Beach wasn’t enough reason to visit, Salt & Pine offer incredible gourmet crepes made fresh to order. With generous portions that will fuel you for a long walk on the beach, they are also ideal to warm your hands on a chilly day.
Click here to see our video of Salt & Pine
saltandpine.co.uk
East Pier Smokehouse, St Monans
Famed among foodies, the East Pier Smokehouse is a Fife institution. Their simple recipes and traditional cooking methods make for a gastronomical sensation, with tables hard to come by and advanced booking necessary.
Click here to see our video of the East Pier Smokehouse
eastpier.co.uk
The Newport Bakery, Newport-on-Tay
The Newport Bakery is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. Their extra-large croissants are particularly popular, but they are also known for their Danish pastries and home-made granola, as well as coffee from their in-house coffee business.
Click here to see our video of the Newport Bakery
The Wee Restaurant, North Queensferry
It might be small in size, but the Wee Restaurant packs a big punch in the Fife fine dining scene. Husband and wife team Craig and Vikki Wood started the business in 2006 with the aim of providing ‘simple good food’, and they are hugely popular with diners from North Queensferry and beyond.
Click here to see our video of the Wee Restaurant
theweerestaurant.co.uk
