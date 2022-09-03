Top 10 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022

Each day hundreds of new cryptocurrencies hit the market. In effect, this has pushed the number of cryptocurrencies circulating in the market today past 22,000 in total. The reality is that the majority of these will never amount to anything. The few that do will most likely post inconceivable gains, making their earliest investor stupidly rich.

This begs the question, which is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 and HODL? Which digital coin has the highest possibility of exploding in the future and ballooning your crypto portfolio?

We answer this question below by introducing what our analysts, and the majority in the crypto community, consider the best crypto to buy in 2022.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to buy today

Here is a summarized outline of the best cryptocurrency to buy now. As you will see, most of these are niche-specific cryptos, drawn from specific crypto niches that we believe will record the greatest growth in the foreseeable future.

ApeCoin

STEPN

Solana

Polygon

The Sandbox

Shiba Inu

Shen

Binance Coin

Uniswap (UNI)

Chainlink (LINK)

>>>Buy Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

A detailed look into the Top 10 Best Cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022

In this section, we discuss the best cryptocurrencies to buy in detail. We explain what they are, why we consider them the top crypto to buy today, look at their past price action, and consider their expected future performance.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is arguably the most popular of the cryptocurrencies minted in 2022. And it tops our list of best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 - not only because of the warm welcome it has received from the crypto community but because of its promising future.

Launched in March 2022, ApeCoin is the utility token for two massively popular NFT projects - BAYC and MAYC. The NFTs are overly hyped and closely associated with A-list celebrities, entrepreneurs, and crypto influencers.

These have managed to rally a massive crypto community around ApeCoin whose interactions and interest in the coin have helped it rank among the 40 most valuable crypto assets, list with all the popular exchanges, and sustain an overall positive uptrend in the midst of crypto winter.

Moving forward, the ApeCoin developers are looking to increase the token’s use cases. They started by launching the ‘Otherside’ metaverse and have hinted at launching their own mainnet. All these, plus the growing investor interest in the token as well as a recovering market are expected to trigger a price rebound for APE tokens in the next few months.

In the next 5 and 10 years, optimists expect Apecoin price predictions to appreciate by 2800% and 4000% to reach $170 and $250, respectively. And this confirms why ApeCoin is one the best new crypto to buy today.

STEPN (GMT)

GMT is the native token for the wellness, lifestyle and blockchain gaming-focused STEPN protocol. It is also one of the best-performing tokens built on the fast-rising Solana blockchain and these are some of the reasons why it made it to our list of best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

STPEN is a blockchain-based protocol dedicated to fitness, wellness, and healthy living. It seeks to revolutionize the $5 Trillion-dollar health and wellness industry with its Web3 and Gamefi tools. Unlike conventional fitness and wellness tools, STEPN rewards its platform users for keeping fit with the GMT tokens.

The attention that the world has paid to healthy living in the recent past may explain the oversubscription to this protocol, the growing investor interest in GMT, the growing STEPN community, and its overall positive ROI of GMT tokens of more than 10000%.

STEPN is expected to continue attracting users to its fitness and wellness platform. The crypto community and investor interest in GMT are also expected to continue rising. And all these, plus a recovering crypto market, Solana’s growing popularity, and increased attention to WEB3 technologies are all expected to help trigger a massive value gain for GMT tokens.

By the turn of the decade, optimists estimate that GMT will be selling for around $40. This translates to a 5000% value gain and confirms why you should be adding GMT to your watchlist of the best new crypto to buy in 2022.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the fastest growing smart contract platform and, arguably, the most formidable threat to Ethereum’s reign as the most useful blockchain network. Though it has been around for close to two years, we feature it among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because of its growing ecosystem and promising future.

At its peak in November 2021, SOL token prices were above their ICO price by close to 120000%. Most of these gains can be attributed to the goring Solana ecosystem. In the recent past, Solana developers have launched Web3 programs and apps, successful meme coins, popular DeFi and dApps, metaverses, and even NFTs.

These, plus the fact that Solana is levels above its competitors like Ethereum in terms of gas fees and transaction processing speeds have endeared Solana to developers and brands. This has seen the level of developer activity and both on- and off-chain partnerships grow tremendously in the recent past.

At the time of writing, Solana witnesses 1000+ active monthly developers. It has also had more than 350 crypto projects launched on its network. And moving forward, we expect the level of developer activity to rise. We also expect these projects to grow their user base, all of which will have the effect of catapulting Solana token prices to new heights - hence SOL’s inclusion in our list of best cryptocurrencies to buy today.

By 2025, optimists are confident that SOL will have rallied by more than 3000% to reach $1200, before scaling further and reaching $5000 by the turn of the decade.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is one of the most popular and the most valuable layer-2 scaling protocols that seek to solve the scalability and gas fee challenges facing the Ethereum blockchain. It hopes to increase the network’s competitiveness against the likes of Solana and Cardano, and be more developer-friendly. We consider it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy today because we expect its value to soar as more brands take advantage of its effectiveness and build on this platform.

In the recent past, for instance, Polygon has grown its ecosystem severalfold. For example, more than 19000+ dApps have been built on Polygon, DeFi platforms like Aave and Uniswap V3, Web3 platforms like DraftKings, and NFT marketplaces like OpenSea have all leveraged Polygon’s efficiency. Big-name brands like Adidas and Prada have also expressed interest in building on Ethereum via Polygon.

Investor interest in MATIC tokens has also soared. This is evidenced by the number of wallets holding MATIC tokens as well as increased funding from reputed crypto-focused venture capitalists like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.

Moving forward, we expect more brands to launch on this Layer-2 scaling protocol. This, plus a recovering crypto market, Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, and sped-up blockchain adoption are all expected to catapult MATIC token prices to unprecedented heights. These could help it rally and reach $7 by 2025 and further up to reach $20 by the turn of the decade.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox integrates three emerging crypto technologies into one i.e. the play-to-earn model, NFTs, and Metaverse. It is a gaming metaverse that lets players earn when they play and interact with one another and sell and trade the land and other items found here as NFTs. The relatively new metaverse has been hugely successful and currently records more than 300,000 active monthly users.

This past success, the integration of the fast-rising technologies, and a promising future are some of the reasons we feature The Sandbox among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

We also liked the fact that The Sandbox crypto has a solid roadmap with a revolutionary outlook. It, for instance, plans to introduce more games to the metaverse. It also seeks to introduce more activities that draw users to the platform, such as hosting virtual concerts. And ultimately, it seeks to transform these metaverses into the largest decentralized social media platform.

The promise of a massively successful Sandbox future has endeared the platform to different brands and a host of investors. Moving forward, we expect more brands and investors to flock into The Sandbox, effectively catapulting SAND token prices to unbelievable heights - which is why we consider it the best crypto to buy today.

By 2025, for instance, optimistic forecasters expect it to have rallied by 1500% to hit $15 and by as much as 4000% to reach $40 in the next 10 years.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular and the second most valuable meme currency. Created with the intention of replacing Dogecoin as the most popular crypto, Shiba Inu hit the headlines at the height of the early 2021 crypto market rally when its value soared by more than 5 million percent.

It posted equally interesting gains and made a lot of money for its early investors during the late 2021 mini-market rally. This has the majority of investors convinced that with every market rally, Shiba Inu will make its investors incredulously rich

To complement the hype that comes with a market rally, Shiba Inu investors have come up with numerous other strategies aimed at increasing use cases for SHIB tokens. This, they hope to achieve by expanding the Shiba Inu ecosystem. For starters, they have come up with the SushiSwap NFT marketplace and a Launchpad for meme coins. They are also actively chasing partnerships with different ecommerce brands and are committed to increasing the burn rate for SHIB tokens.

All these are expected to grow Shiba Inu token prices to unbelievable heights. But we must acknowledge that - and as so many have put it rightly - SHIB cannot burn itself to $1. It is also highly probable that SHIB token prices will never rally to $0.1 or $0.01. But this won’t prevent the meme coin from growing your crypto portfolio exponentially.

Shen (SHEN)

Luna and the Terra UST may have collapsed. But the two have taught us that there is a real and urgent need for a non-fiat-focused stablecoin - an algorithmic stablecoin. Cardano - the most secure blockchain network and COTI seeks to fill this gap with the Shen coin that serves as the reserve currency for the Djed algorithmic stable coin.

At its peak, Luna was 15000% above its ICO price. This is the chief reason why we believe Shen is the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

The majority of crypto analysts and investors are convinced that Shen has what it needs to mirror Luna’s success. But what prevents it from collapsing, like Luna - you must be wondering? Well, the answer to this is that Shen’s design, unlike Luna, has been peer-reviewed and all possible loopholes identified and sealed.

Moreover, its developers are already familiar with the challenges that led to Luna’s failure and have put in place adequate safeguards to prevent their recurrence in this Cardano-based project.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is the native coin for the Binance Smart Chain. It attributes its popularity to its close association with Binance - the largest and most liquid crypto exchange in the world. BNB’s popularity could also be attributed to its growing use cases both on the exchange and smart contract platform. Away from this popularity and the fact that it is the 5th most valuable cryptocurrency, two factors inform our decision to consider Binance Coin the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

First, the token’s use cases have been on an upward trajectory, especially in fee payment on exchange and as a utility on the smart contract platform. Secondly, Binance has consistently increased the burn rate for BNB coins, which reduces their supply against a growing demand.

Others include the fact the altcoin has proven its resilience by surviving massive crypto crashes and posting a fast recovery. Plus, it is highly liquid and easily accessible.

By 2025, forecasters expect BNB tokens to have grown by about 1500% to reach $3500 and by as much as 4200% by the turn of the decade to reach $10000.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges and with a user base of more than 2 million traders by the end of 2021. It is also one of the most liquid DeFi platforms - ranked 2nd by DeFi Pulse with more than $7 Billion in total value locked. So far, Uniswap has been integrated in 300+ DeFi programs and apps, which has helped boost the use cases for UNI tokens.

At their peak, UNI tokens were 11000%+ above their introductory price. And while they may have taken the hit from the current market contraction, we expect them to rebound quickly and chase new price records. It has already proven its resilience, which is why we consider it the top cryptocurrency to buy today.

But we also acknowledge the growing need for privacy and anonymity among crypto investors - which DEXs like Uniswap address. Additionally, Uniswap presents its UNI token investor with a passive income-generating opportunity in the name of liquidity contribution to the Uniswap DEX. These should convince you too to add UNI to your watchlist for the best crypto to buy in 2022.

Chainlink (LINK)

We feature Chainlink among the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 because it promises to be the next big thing in the crypto world. Through its oracle network, Chainlink makes it possible for developers to write safer and more accurate smart contracts by linking blockchains with off-chain data. And its use cases extend beyond Ethereum to every other smart contract platform in the crypto-verse.

The adoption rates for Chainlink and its Oracle technology have been on the rise. It has collaborated with multiple on- and off-chain brands looing to create more accurate and safe smart contracts. Investor interest in the coin has been on a steady rise. And all of these helped the network grow its introductory price by more than 31000% when it peaked in mid-2021.

Moving forward, Chainlink is looking to launch more smart-contract blockchains. Its development team is also looking to make the Oracle network more useful for such emerging crypto technologies as Web3 and NFTs - which would further boost the use cases for LINK tokens.

All these, alongside a sped-up adoption of blockchain technology, are expected to help catapult LINK token prices past $100 by 2025 and as high as $300 by the turn of the decade. And the promise of such gains makes LINK one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now.

Where to buy best cryptocurrencies in 2022?

The 10 best cryptocurrencies to buy that we have discussed hereinabove are massively popular. They have, therefore, been listed with some of the largest and most popular crypto exchanges in the world.

Nevertheless, if you are looking to start investing in either, we recommend registering an account with any of the following three crypto exchanges:

eToro - Best place to buy cryptocurrencies for beginners. Features a highly intuitive user interface, is transparent with fees, and integrates social and copy trading tools.

Coinbase - Best place to buy cryptocurrencies instantly. Coinbase is adequately liquid, features the instant buy tool, and maintains a user-friendly interface.

Binance - Best place to buy new cryptocurrencies at low fees. Binance is the most liquid exchange, supports the widest range of new cryptos and their trading pairs, and insures client deposits.

How to buy the best cryptocurrencies in 2022

Want to start buying cryptocurrencies in 2022 right away? We would like you to use eToro - the most beginner-friendly crypto trading platform around.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to buy any of the cryptocurrencies we have discussed above on eToro:

Step 1: Register an account on eToro

On your browser, open the official eToro website and click on the “Join Now” tab to kick off the account creation process. Complete the user registration form that pops up by entering your basic personal information.

Step 2: Verify identity

To complete the registration process on the multi-regulate crypto trading platform, you will need to verify your identity. Simply upload your government-issued I.D, passport, or driver's license. You will receive the account approval notification via email.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Once the account is approved, log in and on the user dashboard, tap the “Deposit” button. On the funding menu that pops up, you will be presented with a wide range of supported payment options - depending on your country of residence. Choose one method and follow the prompts to complete the deposit.

Step 4: Search for the crypto

Back on the user dashboard, click on the “Discover” icon, and on the list of supported asset classes choose “Crypto.” Then proceed to search for the cryptocurrency that you would like to buy either using the search option or scrolling down the list of cryptocurrencies supported by eToro.

Step 5: Buy cryptos

Choose to “Buy” the cryptocurrency. A trading tab will pop up and you can use it to customize the purchase by indicating the number of coins you wish to buy or the amount you wish to spend on buying the digital currency. Hit the “Open Trade” button to initiate the purchase.

Conclusion - best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022

There goes the answer to what are the top 10 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

In this guide, we have provided you with a list of what we consider the 10 best cryptos to buy today. We include them here because they have posted stellar price action in the past. They also have solid fundamentals, which suggests that they will continue posting stellar gains for the next few years.

We have also told you where to buy any of these coins and provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to buy either on the all-popular and multi-regulated eToro exchange.

Frequently asked questions about best cryptocurrencies in 2022?

What is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022?

In this guide, we have provided you with what we consider the 10 best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. They all have a massive potential to grow and fatten your portfolio in the next few years.

Which crypto will explode in 2022?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy whether a specific cryptocurrency will explode in 2022 and beyond. However, if the market starts its recovery journey in the next few months, we expect most of these coins to post incredible value gains.

Which crypto has the most potential to grow?

We included these coins on our list of best cryptocurrencies to buy today because we believe they have the highest potential to blow up once the market recovery kicks in and during the next crypto rally.

Which cryptocurrency is the best long-term investment?

A significant number of the new cryptos we have discussed above have proven the sustainability of their blockchains. This makes them the best cryptocurrencies to buy and HODL and they include Solana, Polygon, Chainlink, The Sandbox, Binance Coin, GMT, and even Shen.

