David Bann, Edinburgh
Well known in the capital for its unique, tasty dishes and high-quality service, the menu includes dishes from all over the world, including the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. Begin with their Chickpea and Cashew Koftas, which come with a light banana chutney, and then move on to their Quinoa Salad with Walnut and Pomegranate.
IG: @davidbannrestaurant
Inver, Cairndow
A small, characterful restaurant on the shores of Loch Fyne, their menus feature simply prepared fresh seafood as well as seasonal native meat and game. The venue hosts a cosy bar where you can get craft ale, natural wine, and fancy drinks before dinner. They also offer a four-course tasting menu in the evening.
IG: @inverrestaurant
Seeds For The Soul, Edinburgh
If you’re trying to live an organic-based lifestyle or just cut back on meat, this Bruntsfield eatery is a great place to enjoy some vegan cooking. The team create healthy twists on cruelty-free treats such as burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, tacos, nachos, wraps, cakes, bakes, and vitamin-packed beverages.
IG: @seedsforthesoulltd
Ubiquitous Chip, Glasgow
Since the 1970s, Ubiquitous Chip has been a firm favourite for its pioneering Scottish cuisine. It’s all about Scottish ingredients with minimal waste in this multifaceted space that houses a fine dining courtyard restaurant, laid-back breweries, a roof terrace, and more. The menu emphasises regional cuisine, with dishes ranging from traditional haggis and neeps ‘n’ tatties to smoked haddock chowder.
IG: @ubiquitious_chip
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here