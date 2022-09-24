David Bann, Edinburgh

Well known in the capital for its unique, tasty dishes and high-quality service, the menu includes dishes from all over the world, including the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. Begin with their Chickpea and Cashew Koftas, which come with a light banana chutney, and then move on to their Quinoa Salad with Walnut and Pomegranate.  

IG: @davidbannrestaurant

 

Inver, Cairndow

A small, characterful restaurant on the shores of Loch Fyne, their menus feature simply prepared fresh seafood as well as seasonal native meat and game. The venue hosts a cosy bar where you can get craft ale, natural wine, and fancy drinks before dinner. They also offer a four-course tasting menu in the evening.

IG: @inverrestaurant

 

Seeds For The Soul, Edinburgh

If you’re trying to live an organic-based lifestyle or just cut back on meat, this Bruntsfield eatery is a great place to enjoy some vegan cooking. The team create healthy twists on cruelty-free treats such as burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, tacos, nachos, wraps, cakes, bakes, and vitamin-packed beverages.

IG: @seedsforthesoulltd

 

Ubiquitous Chip, Glasgow

Since the 1970s, Ubiquitous Chip has been a firm favourite for its pioneering Scottish cuisine. It’s all about Scottish ingredients with minimal waste in this multifaceted space that houses a fine dining courtyard restaurant, laid-back breweries, a roof terrace, and more. The menu emphasises regional cuisine, with dishes ranging from traditional haggis and neeps ‘n’ tatties to smoked haddock chowder.

IG: @ubiquitious_chip

 

PHIL MACHUGH

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa 