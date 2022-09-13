Haute Dolci, Edinburgh

Haute Dolci has opened its doors for the first time in Scotland within St James Quarter in Edinburgh. It will be a part of the city’s cosmopolitan landscape, offering shoppers an affordable, yet luxurious experience with decadent sweet treats and mouth-watering savoury dishes.

Freshly prepared waffles, American-style pancakes, cakes, cookie dough, crepes are just some of the great options available.

Ralph & Finns, Glasgow

Ralph & Finns is celebrating Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight by launching a new weekly ‘Catch’ Thursdays and Fridays featuring premium Scottish suppliers.

‘Catch’ nights, which will be held weekly, will feature fresh, luxurious seafood for the ultimate high-end Thursday or Friday night out, and will include a half Scottish lobster, signature fries, and house salad, as well as a glass of Vilarnau Cava for £25pp.

Cranside Glasgow, Glasgow

Cranside is gearing up for what they’re calling a Kevin Bridges takeover month. They have created a tasty set menu packed full of big hitters that will have you ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter. Four floors, four delectable options. Take your taste buds on a tour before catching up with Glasgow’s king of comedy.

Rico’s Ristorante, Edinburgh

Every Thursday, Rico’s Ristorante on North Castle Street in Edinburgh introduces a fantastic new dish for two. The dish will change bi-weekly and include a bottle of specially selected red, white, or rose wine for only £40 - the ideal treat to share with that special someone!

