What is it?

An AI-enabled 4K dashboard camera with clever safety algorithms and GPS.

Good points?

Measuring 11.6 x 6 x 5.5 cm (4.5 x 2.3 x 2.1 inches) the camera is compact with a minimal footprint allowing the device to be hidden behind the rear-view mirror. This is good for anyone who is easily distracted by active screens in front of them.

The 5.5cm (2.2 inch) IPS type LCD display gives a 160-degree viewing angle and a huge range of rich colours.

Image production is provided by a Sony 4K IMX 415 sensor that shoots in ultra-high definition resolution of 3840 x 2160P at 30 frames per second which captures more details in day or night than typical recorders are able to.

The Sony Starvis Night Vision technology enhances images in limited light and the camera boasts seven sets of high-transmittance lenses with F1.8 aperture.

Featuring built-in 64GB eMMC storage, which is more reliable than SD cards and has faster read and write speeds, prevents typical playback and transfer issues. Retrieving videos can be done either by connecting the camera to your computer via USB cable or using the device’s WiFi through the convenient Miofive smartphone app.

Other features include 24-hour parking monitoring, AI enabled spatial warnings and useful on-screen data metrics such as speed, time and GPS coordinates.

Bad points?

The camera connects via a sticky mount to the windscreen which may bother some users.

Best for ...

Those who want to capture disputed events on the road for insurance claims.

Avoid if ...

You don’t feel comfortable having all your movements tracked via GPS.

Score: 9/10.

Miofive Dash Cam, £149.99 (amazon.co.uk)