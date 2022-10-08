Eve, Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh have opened a new all-day dining space this week called Eve. The stunning venue offers dedicated breakfast and brunch menus as well as an all-day selection that includes staples like burgers and mac 'n' cheese as well as options like grilled west coast hand-dived scallops, baked scrabster cod, and flat iron steak.

Signature and classic cocktails, as well as wines, beers, and spirits, will be available on the drinks menu, and the venue will host a variety of evening performances and events, including Musical Mondays, On Demand, and Live & Unsigned. IG: @eveedinburgh

Off the Rails, Glasgow

Off The Rails, which is independently operated and located next to the renovated Glasgow Queen Street Station, has opened this month to provide commuters with a much-needed caffeine fix. The trendy new coffeehouse replaces the former Caffe Nero on Dundas Street and offers customers sleek, ultra modern interiors.

IG: @offtherailsglasgow

The Tollhouse, Edinburgh

Last weekend, The Tollhouse, a new dining experience from the team behind Edinburgh's award-winning Dine restaurants, opened its doors in my neighbourhood – Canonmills. The upper level dining room on the Water of Leith bank seats 38 guests, while the private dining room on the lower level is an intimate environment for groups of up to 10.

The cocktail terrace offers views of a variety of wildlife to look out on, and the menu is inspired by the changing seasons and updated every two weeks.

IG: @thetollhousecanonmills

KURRY-OK, Glasgow

This winter, a new Karaoke room with bar will open above popular Glasgow grab-and-go spot Katsu Glasgow. Although no specifics have been released, Katsu Glasgow's Instagram account teased the new rooms earlier this week, which has me VERY excited for a Curry/Karaoke night out in Glas-vegas!

IG: @katsuglasgow

PHIL MACHUGH