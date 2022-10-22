What is it?
A children’s smartwatch with an emphasis on safety.
Good points?
Xplora’s latest XGO3 smartwatch has all the great safety features as the previously reviewed XGO2 but has seen significant improvements. The two-megapixel camera is more in line with modern technology and its clarity encourages usage and creativity.
An 850mAh battery has increased capacity over its predecessor’s 700mAh unit which reduces the frequency that the device needs to be recharged. This act is seen as a chore and can often be neglected by those who are simply desperate to get out and play, so this advancement is appreciated.
Overall, the device looks visibly more appealing due to its rounded design and sleek 1.3-inch 240 x 240 resolution capacitive touchscreen TFT display.
The gadget encourages children to be active and explore through the Goplay platform which offers games and other rewards for physical activity. This functionality aims to strike a better balance between screen time and exercise which is void from other devices such as iPads and games consoles.
Although greater autonomy helps develop maturity, it’s also necessary for parents to be vigilant. This is achieved via instant location tracking and geographical safe zones which alert if breached.
When used as a smartphone, children can make or receive calls and messages from pre-saved contacts only which is inserted via the parental app.
Bad points?
Nothing worth mentioning.
Best for ...
Those parents eager for their kids to experience play and independence like they did growing up while also introducing them to the digital world.
Avoid if ...
You intend on presenting the smartwatch to a teenager as any credibility you had would disappear instantly.
Score: 9/10.
Xplora XGO3 Smartwatch, £139.99 (xplora.co.uk)
