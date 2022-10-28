Some of Twitter’s most infamous and controversial figures could return to the social media platform following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Confirmation of the deal was swiftly followed by reports of the dismissal of three high-ranking executives, chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde.

Further job losses are expected within the company with Musk vocal on its failings throughout the protracted takeover which first began April when he began to buy shares and was announced as joining the board of directors.

This decision was reversed and Musk has blown hot and cold in the months since, only heightening uncertainty within the company.

However on visiting their San Francisco offices yesterday he reportedly denied reports that he had told investors he would axe around three-quarters of the firm’s 7,500-strong workforce.

As news broke of the takeover in the early hours of this morning, many conversations on the platform surrounded his plans to make Twitter an unfiltered “common digital town square”.

The venture capitalist and investor, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, has been vocal on the subject of absolute free speech and has confirmed he would allow banned accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump, to return.

This decision has been viewed by some users as the opening of the gates of hell, with intense speculation surrounding who will be allowed back in.

In the UK, Musk’s approach will come into conflict with the imminent Online Safety Bill, which has pledged to protect free speech but will require platforms to take down illegal content and any topics which have been designated “legal but harmful”.

The bill will be enforced through large fines and the possibility of platforms being banned in the UK .

Perhaps aware of these fears and the impact on advertising revenue, Musk has said that “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.

“In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences,” he said.

The takeover will also allow Musk to take forward his plans for an all-encompassing online app through which users would access all online services.

A platform of this kind already exists in China, through WeChat, where people share social media posts, access news, mobile payments and book services.