ITS roots lie in rural Scottish life and it is known for home-baking and knitting competitions, but now one of the oldest female organisations is about to reinvent itself while ensuring crafts and skills are passed on to future generations.

With around 10,000 members the Scottish Women’s Institutes has seen its membership dip in recent years and was severely impacted by the pandemic. While some of their offerings moved online as organisations were forced to adapt, Covid and lockdowns had an effect on numbers.

However, now the SWI is entering a new era as it looks to boost its membership and develop a sustainable future in order to survive.

Read more: Poverty campaigner named as next Church of Scotland Moderator

First formed in Scotland in Longniddry, East Lothian in 1917, it grew to have a presence across Scotland – from the most rural of islands to busy cities.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, there are 29 federations throughout Scotland with more than 500 institutes. Membership once peaked at 35,000 but has steadily declined, but now the trend is changing.

Diane Cooper, chief executive of the SWI, is hoping to boost membership as the organisation evolves

In recent months new groups have started, including in Bathgate, West Lothian and Knightswood, Glasgow, and next month there is chance for people to join them at an event at The Haberdashery venue, in Sauchiehall Street. The venue opened earlier this year and is owned by young businesswomen Nikki Fairfull and Afton Ferguson who are also supporting the evening.

Leading the resurgence is chief executive Diane Cooper. She has been in post for 10 months now and with the support of the majority of the members, Mrs Cooper is beginning to sew the seeds of change to meet the needs of 21st century women.

“We are a declining membership organisation and when I first started I saw the trajectory of the membership on an annual basis, and Covid just created a great big dip,” Mrs Cooper said. “During the pandemic there were services to make sure people still felt connected as one of the key things about the SWI is that it’s about friendship.

“That is why people join the SWI – you have got learning and fun, but friendship is key. However, I realised we needed to think about a strategy to secure the organisation’s survival and ensure that it doesn’t just go off the radar.”

Prince Philip meeting the ladies of Peeblesshire SWRI in 1966.

The SWI is now developing as part of a three-year strategy which aims to boost member numbers, create new groups and look to create a dedicated visitor centre which preserves the past while looking to the future.

Mrs Cooper added: “We need to start to regenerate and modernise to make sure we represent and offer support for women across all communities in Scotland. Initially members were from rural areas, but things have evolved and I think it is the right time to think about going forward.

“We have a new group in Bathgate which was a pilot and now has around 70 members. We publicised it on social media – a new women’s group sharing friendship, having fun, gin tasting, wild swimming, and the response was fantastic.

“I didn’t expect that reaction and now that group is set up and running. Next in line was Knightswood in Glasgow and from there we began to get emails with people interested in their own groups in the north, east and southside. We are seeing huge demand and maybe Covid has pushed that and people value having company.”

Read more: How pioneering forensic methods are solving murders from the past

From jam making and Victoria Sponge contests to stitching and needlework, the SWI has had strong links with crafts and that is something the organisation is keen to build on while also offering different activities relevant to today.

From Sanquar gloves to leather work and embroidery, SWI members skills will be preserved

They are also looking to work with a national charity which supports families who need a boost. They are hoping members will become involved to help upskill and give them the chance to learn something which might help in their daily lives.

Mrs Cooper added: “We have very skilled members and I want to make sure that those skills are passed on to the next generation. If we don’t do that they will be lost and that would be irresponsible of us to do that.

“It is important that as part of the overall strategy that we pass on these skills which fits in with our ambition of developing a visitor learning centre for women in Scotland.”

From Sanquar gloves to leather work and embroidery, SWI members skills will be preserved

Talks are already beginning with funders as the SWI’s vision is to have a dedicated facility where its history can be show cased.

“At the moment all of our heritage is sitting in boxes and we have started to curate all of these crafts from 105 years ago,” added Mrs Cooper. “They have been examined by a curator who said we have multiple collections which are very important and that they should be showcased as a legacy of the SWI.

“The whole idea of the centre would be that it be educational, learning about the history, showcase crafts such as Shetland lace and other areas of Scotland. We would also have a café and shop to bring in income.

“We would be looking for a new site with the best location to be able to offer events and invite people in to help upskill them and offer skills such as cooking, sewing and help aligned with the cost of living.

“One thing we will always bear in mind is our rural membership, which is where it all began, and make sure that we have equality across the whole of Scotland and that we are inclusive.”

Members of Luss SWI

From Inverness to Largs and Portobello, many areas are now interesting in being involved.

In Glasgow, Gail Hughes has been amazed at the response from an initial social media post and now the new group has had its first few meetings in Knightswood.

“We began as an online community with almost 300 members and decided to hold our first meetings. We have about 20 women who have come along and we hope to build on that.

“I think the traditional values of the SWI and women supporting and helping one another to learn and enrich their lives is the appeal.”

To attend the Glasgow event on November 15 go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/glasgow-womens-group-launch-tickets-445890760267 or email hello@theswi.org.uk.