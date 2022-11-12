It’s my sister’s birthday today – happy birthday, Yvonne! So here’s my pick of places to celebrate a special day.
Rioja, GLASGOW
Rioja is located in the heart of Finnieston among some of the city’s most popular restaurants. The menu, designed by Michelin-starred chef Miguel Angel Major, offers an unusual fusion of Scottish and Spanish ingredients to create a selection of unique tapas dishes. It’s a trendy hangout perfect for celebrating with a loved one.
IG: @riojafinnieston
Chez Jules Bistro, Edinburgh
Without doubt, one of the most lively restaurants I’ve ever visited for a birthday celebration – it’s legendary in Edinburgh. It serves top-notch French food as well as the best lunch deal I’ve ever seen. £5.90for a main course, £7.90 for two courses and £9.90 for three.
IG: @chezjuleshanoverstreet
Crabshakk Botanics, Glasgow
The original Crabshakk was one of the first must-visit Finnieston restaurants, before the strip became one of the trendiest places to eat in the west end. Their newest location at Glasgow Botanics is much larger, more sophisticated, and, in my opinion, one of the coolest restaurants in Glasgow right now. The food menu is almost as extensive as the wine list.
IG: @crabshakkbotanics
Rico’s, Edinburgh
Rico’s is the best modern Italian restaurant in Edinburgh. The refined, high-quality dishes are prepared using only the best, locally sourced Scottish ingredients. A la carte, lunch, bar, and an extensive wine list are among the menu options. A special occasion spot.
IG: @ricosristorante
