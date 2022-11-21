Five teenagers and a 12-year-old have been charged following a fire at a derelict furniture store.

The fire took place on Saturday November 12, at the Robertson’s building in Barrack Street, Dundee.

Emergency services were called at about 6pm.

The fire sent a large column of smoke over the city which could be seen from the opposite bank of the Tay.

At the height of the incident, nine fire engines attended the scene and two remained on site on Sunday November 13.

Police said four 13-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested and charged as a result.

Reports will be sent to both the Youth Justice Assessor and Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable David Feeney, from Dundee CID said: “We are aware of the devastating impact this fire had on Dundee and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for assisting with our investigation.”