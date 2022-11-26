DESPITE the horrendous outbreaks of avian influenza we should keep feeding our birds in the garden.

Like covid, bird flu develops different strains and this one, a variant of H5N1, spreads very readily between birds and unexpectedly persisted during the summer. There have been terrible reports of outbreaks, like the death of swans in Glasgow very recently.

Although outbreaks have so far mostly been with waterfowl and seabirds, it does seem possible that any diseased bird could infect large groups of other species of birds, including those at our feeders. Though we don’t know for sure. Spreads like this have already happened with the protozoan parasite, trichomonosis.

This protozoan parasite causes lesions in bird’s throats making swallowing difficult and causing infected birds to regurgitate food. This food is often eaten by another bird thus spreading the parasite. The British greenfinch population was severely impacted and is only now starting to recover.

All this makes good hygiene very important when feeding birds.

Our garden birds have come to rely on us, so for us as well as the birds, we must be hygienic and thoroughly wash our hands after touching the feeders while recharging them.

Wash feeders and bird baths regularly, using a weak solution of household bleach, diluted 1:20. Do it outdoors and keep a bottle brush specially for feeders. Take them apart, getting off ports and the base. This way you wash away all the bits of stuck food.

I fear taking feeders apart isn’t a dawdle and wish designers would make reassembling their inventions possible without the benefit of a third hand. They should try holding the ports in place while lining up the nuts and bolts. Weekly cleaning is a big ask, but do it as often as you can face it.

It’s also important to move feeders to a different place quite frequently to prevent a build up of droppings, spilt food and sunflower husks. In a smaller garden, move between 2 spots, ensuring the feeders are close to a tree or shrub for protection and make sure it’s not on a likely flight path to a window.

Don’t put out more food than the birds can quickly finish: our food should supplement what birds eat, not be their exclusive food source.

When out for a walk or if you see any dead birds in the garden, keep your dog away from them as it could help spread disease. Don’t touch the birds unless you must and then wear disposable gloves.

Plant of the week

Bay tree, Laurus nobilis, is still glossy green after the mild autumn. In a sheltered spot Bay overwinters outside but cold winds, excessive wet round the roots or a heavy fall snow can all be damaging. Bay will grow in to a large tree, mine is still only about 120cm despite constant picking and is now too heavy to shift in to the greenhouse. It has to take its chance in the warmest corner of the garden.