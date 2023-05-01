Earlier on Monday, the former US president he told reporters it’s “great to be home” as he arrived at Aberdeen Airport on his private jet.

He headed to his Trump International Scotland Course at the Menie Estate near Aberdeen and cut a red ribbon to mark breaking ground on the new MacLeod course – named after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

He said: “We are going to build a great golf course that aims to replicate the outstanding championship links we already have here and many believe to be the greatest golf course in the world.

“We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links.

“We’ve had a lot of pleasure in working on this land and there is no other land like it. We have incredible views by the sea and there are no other dunes like these in the world. It will be a great success.

“This project is very close to my heart and I am delighted to say that this is our first day of work on the new course.

Trump arriving at Aberdeen airport (Image: PA)

“It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family. My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland.

“She returned here every year and she loved The Queen. I got to know The Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”

Mr Trump was accompanied by his son Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.

Dr Martin Hawtree, who designed the initial championship links at the Menie Estate, was commissioned to design the MacLeod course – which will be built to the south and west of the existing championship course.