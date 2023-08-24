The Big Feed and Melting Pot have today announced plans to take over the area in the city’s West End from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24 with a festival of music, street food and entertainment that will cater to all audiences.

Over the course of the weekend, the Bandstand will serve as the stage for a range of Melting Pot DJs and live performances as the ‘legendary Glasgow party promoters’ provide a soundtrack of all things disco from 5pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Mark MacKechnie of Melting Pot said: “Everyone is bringing something special to the table and I can’t wait to see the results.

“From a Melting Pot perspective, we’ll make sure everyone is on the dancefloor at the Bandstand until close.”

The Kelvin Way itself will become the temporary home of a street food and craft market as the Big Feed team strive to keep revellers of all ages well-fueled for dancing

Joe Aitken of Big Feed said: “We are really excited about bringing this event to life.

“We have been talking to the City Council about this concept for over three years and finally we are able to share it with everyone.

“Jonathan, my business partner in Big Feed lives overlooking the park and we have always thought this wonderful tree-lined street would provide such a stunning backdrop for an event of this type.”

Children are welcome to attend the festival from 11am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday as Mini Manoeuvres offer a selection of face painting, balloon modellers, arts and craft areas, live performers and more.

On Sunday, there will be one session ‘mixing food, fun and entertainment’ to provide an inclusive family event between 11am and 6pm.

Jonathan Stipanovsky, Big Feed, said: “We’ve been long-term friends and collaborators with Mark and his team at Melting Pot.

“We pull together the very best in street food from around the world and they do exactly the same thing in terms of music, so the partnership works really well.

“We have also worked closely with Mini Manoeuvres for many years.

"They consistently deliver the very best experiences for kids so we are thrilled that they are part of our event.”

Tickets for Big Feed in the Park with Melting Pot are on sale now and priced at £12 for adults or £6 for under 16’s.

For more information click here.