READ MORE: Soho House reveals plans for first Scottish location in Glasgow

The revitalisation of the former Parish Halls building on George Street was to form part of the £100 million Love Loan urban regeneration project to transform the north-east corner of George Square.

Today, it has been revealed that issues with a proposed timeline coupled with other “limitations” have halted the group’s plans.

An email shared with Cities Without Houses members this evening reads: “I wanted to let you know that sadly we will no longer be opening a Soho House in Glasgow at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall.

“We have been working hard on this development for the last three years with the aim of opening in 2024, but unfortunately it’s become clear that the House cannot be completed within the timeline we had anticipated.

“Limitations also meant that we couldn’t accommodate everything that our members would expect from a Soho House in Glasgow. For example, in addition to spaces for eating, drinking and relaxing, it’s clear that fitness is also a priority to members and our plans for the existing site didn’t include amenities such as a gym, that we now believe a Soho House needs to have.

“We love Glasgow for its creative energy and talent, although this is a really unfortunate setback, we remain certain that the city is the right place for a Soho House in Scotland.

“We are continuing to explore potential options to ensure we find a suitable location with the facilities you would expect.”

Soho House is described as a members' club for like-minded creative thinkers to meet, relax, have fun and grow.

It was launched in Soho, London, where its first venue opened in 1995 by founder Nick Jones, promising a ‘home away from home for creatives’.

Pictured: A Glasgow dinner event hosted by Soho House in August last year (Image: Supplied)

In August last year, Soho House Glasgow Committee members - such as Jamie Genevieve, Barrington Reeves and Sanjeev Kohli - and the local creative community were given a taste of what to expect when the venue opened at an intimate dinner hosted by The Soho House team to celebrate the House coming to the city.

The event, hosted on the roof of The Schoolhouse building in the Kinning Park area of the city, saw Soho House’s UK Executive Chef, Nathanial Tofan, serve a three-course menu that 'brought a taste of Soho House to Glasgow'.

Ahead of the group's first Scottish opening, local creatives were invited to apply for a Cities Without Houses which allows access to all Soho Houses globally.

The membership is priced at £2,200 a year or £1,050 for members aged under 27 years old.