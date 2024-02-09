A fresh snow and ice warning has been issued for Glasgow and much of Scotland after wintery weather shut schools and disrupted travel across the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert lasting until 3pm on Friday as the country shivers under the latest cold snap.
The worst of the weather is due to shift north on Saturday, with a second alert issued for an area stretching from Stirling to Orkney from this afternoon until 6pm tomorrow.
Temperatures are predicted to struggle to rise above freezing, before plunging again overnight.
Dozens of schools were closed on Thursday in northern England and North Wales and travel disruption was reported throughout the day as amber weather warnings were issued.
Power cuts and travel delays could be seen along with potential injuries from falling on icy surfaces.
There could be flooding of homes and businesses in southern England where a rain warning is in place.
It comes after 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire.
Disruption was also reported by Great Western Railway on the line between Bath and Swindon due to flooding.
He said: “We’ve still got rain and many have snow making its way northwards, we have got further weather warnings in force.
“Temperatures are recovering a little, across the far south it’s generally mild.
“We’ve got a second band of cloud and rain moving northwards, it makes for challenging driving conditions.
“We’ve had the worst of it but it’s still not completely clear. Where we have falling snow we see there is a risk of a few icy patches on roads.
“The focus is probably starting to shift more towards ice, people should still be cautious.”
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, urged older people to do all they can to keep warm and safe as the temperature drops.
She said: “High energy bills and food prices mean it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on their health, especially if they are already managing existing illnesses.
“As we get older our bodies find it harder to adjust to big changes in temperature, particularly if we are also coping with ill health or mobility issues. The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke.”
The charity gave a number of tips including plenty of hot food and drinks, wrapping up warm outside and sleeping with the windows closed at night. It also advised people to keep an eye on older relatives, friends and neighbours.
