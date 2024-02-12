A group of ‘exceptional culinary talent’ will represent Scotland on a long-running BBC Two cooking show this week.
Now in its nineteenth series, The Great British Menu sees chefs from across the country competing against each other for the chance to cook for a ‘spectacular banquet’.
Starring in tomorrow’s regional heat for Scotland will be Kevin Dalgleish, Calum Montgomery, David Millar and Ajay Kumar.
Dalgleish is chef patron of Amuse in Aberdeen, a relaxed dining experience at Queens Terrace which has been featured in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland.
Ahead of the episode, he said: “Starring on Great British Menu last year was one of the highlights of my career, so when I was asked to compete again this year, I jumped at the chance.
“I’ve been a huge fan of the programme ever since it first aired, and it has been such a joy to compete against such a seriously talented group of Scottish chefs.
“The support I received from customers, locals, and the general public last year was astonishing, and I’m really looking forward to everyone at home watching my journey on the show for the second time around.
“This year’s brief was The Olympic and Paralympics, which was so much fun to play around with, and tie into Scottish sporting history.
“I’m looking forward to people seeing my creative interpretation of the theme through dishes that showcase Scotland’s natural larder.”
From the Isle of Skye, Calum Montgomery is the talent behind Edinbane Lodge which was bought by his family in 2017.
A menu inspired by the island’s natural larder has earned the restaurant with rooms a spot on the internationally renowned ‘La Liste’ and the title of ‘Best Dining Experience in Scotland’ at the Scottish Thistle Awards.
Montgomery said: “This year’s theme was an exciting one and gave me the opportunity to be creative in producing exciting dishes to showcase Scotland’s natural larder of which I am so proud.”
“It’s been a pleasure to be back in the Great British Menu kitchens, it’s always a challenge under the pressures of the lights and cameras and such as a world away from my kitchen on the Isle of Skye.
“It was great to share the kitchen with such talented chefs across Scotland and I’m looking forward to the public and our loyal customers watching the story unfold."
Ajay Kumar of Swadish, a modern Indian restaurant in Glasgow city centre which holds two AA rosettes, also revealed that he feels ‘honoured’ to be featured on the show.
He said: “I can’t even express the feeling of how proud and honoured I was to have been invited on the Great British Menu to represent Scotland.
“I had an amazing time filming with some incredible chefs and the whole experience has been a real eye-opener to the level of skill they brought.”
The final Scottish chef appearing on tomorrow’s episode is David Millar of the Jupiter Artland sculpture park near Edinburgh which is known for its ‘Wild Dining’ events.
Millar said: “A dream come true to represent Scotland on The Great British Menu.
“Sharing a stove with three genuinely good guys and cracking chefs, what a laugh.”
The first episode of the Scottish regional heat will air on Tuesday, February 13, at 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.
