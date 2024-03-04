IT was a case of two lords for the price of one on yesterday’s Go Radio Business Show as Lord Malcolm Offord of Garvel, the UK’s Minister for Exports, joined hosts Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter to chat about his business journey and current role.
Lord Offord, a Scottish businessman who was appointed a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State to the Scotland Office in October 2021 then a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade on in April last year, grew up in Greenock before embarking on an illustrious career in London after graduating with a law degree from the University of Edinburgh.
“I went to the bus station with one suitcase, my rugby kit and a £2,000 overdraft,” he recalled, ahead of starting a job in October 1987. That was with Lazard & Co, the investment bank, with Lord Offord the first-ever employee who had attend a comprehensive school – Greenock Academy.
Asked about his life in London, which saw him also work for private equity investment firm Charterhouse and play rugby for London Scottish, Lord Offord observed: “I was happy in London because it was full of Scots – you were welcomed and respected. We were well-educated, hardworking and smart.”
Lord Offord left the City in 2014, returning to Edinburgh where he established his own private equity boutique to invest in Scottish SMEs. He said: “My view was that businesses in a small country like Scotland of only five million people could only thrive if they sell to a much bigger market and the nearest market is the rest of the UK, and if we have a business that exports, we support communities and create jobs selling our products around the world.”
Referring to a recent event in Glasgow he attended to help boost Scottish exporters, he said that from financial technology and life sciences industries to food and drink sector, Scottish businesses have a lot to offer and “pushing the exports agenda for Scottish SMEs” was important.
Admitting that not everyone in business can be successful in politics, he drew parallels between the two but said the approach often has to be different. “Sometimes in politics you have to attack as well as defend and I am not used to the knockabout of that in quite the same way as professional politicians.
“You need the same skills – but it is a different way of presenting. If you are dealing with a problem in business and presenting something to a board you would spend time building your case then provide the background and finish with the solution. In politics, you start with punchline and say ‘here is what you have to do’ then you backfill.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here