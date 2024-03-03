The business backlash comes alongside a public 38Degrees petition that now has more than 11,000 signatures.

John Hogg, who launched the petition, said: 'This will have a disastrous effect on thousands of low-paid workers working in the nighttime economy, clubs, pubs, restaurants and theatres.' (Image: Newsquest)

Business leaders have called for the 10pm parking charge policy to be reversed after it sparked "widespread dismay in the business community".

Stuart Patrick, Chamber chief executive, told The Herald: "Glasgow’s businesses have spoken and the message is clear: they want the council to reverse this decision."

More than half of the responses came from individuals in chief executive and director-level positions.

Hefty bonus for Scottish company boss as 500 jobs go

The chief executive of abrdn has been awarded a bonus of nearly £800,000 as the Scottish financial services heavyweight swings the axe on hundreds of jobs.

Details of Mr Bird’s remuneration emerged as abrdn reaffirmed plans to slash around 500 jobs as part of a restructuring programme announced in January that aims to restore its investment business to an 'acceptable level of profitability'. (Image: abrdn)

Stephen Bird will receive a total bonus of £786,000, equating to 89.8% of his £875,000 salary, for 2023, according to the latest abrdn annual report. His total remuneration, including pension allowance, bonus, and salary, totalled £2.14 million for the year, the report shows.

£50m overhaul for prestigious city centre hotels

The owner of two of the Scottish capital's most prominent hotels has unveiled a £50 million investment programme for the historic properties.

Situated at the west end of Princes Street overlooking Edinburgh Castle, work at The Caley will include infrastructure enhancements, bedroom refurbishment, and the upgrading and restoration of public areas to improve the guest and visitor experience. (Image: Henderson Park)

Together with its in-house operator and asset manager, Klarent Hospitality, private real estate investment fund manager Henderson Park has announced overhaul plans for the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton and the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian. Built in 1903 and known as The Caley, the five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh was acquired by Henderson Park in July 2023.

Former Rangers directors launch holiday company

Former Rangers directors Sandy and James Easdale have launched a coach holiday venture through their McGill’s Group.

The inaugural 2024 brochure will be launched at the end of February, including tours titled North Coast 500, Lewis and Harris, In Search of the Northern Lights, and The Greatest Railway Journey in the World on the Jacobite Train from Fort William to Mallaig. (Image: McGill's)

The wholly owned subsidiary of McGill’s will be called Loch Lomond Travel. It will be headed by managing director Chris Bond, who has previously held senior executive positions at Caledonian Travel, Barrhead Travel and Tartan Travel. Greenock-based McGill’s Group said: “Loch Lomond Travel will provide coach holidays to resorts and attractions all around the UK, working in partnership with quality hotels and destinations to create the best experiences for customers of all ages.”