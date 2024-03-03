A survey of city businesses has revealed an "overwhelmingly negative response across all sectors" to plans to increase and extend parking charges.
A poll conducted by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce found 85 per cent of respondents "fear the decision will have a detrimental effect on their businesses, calling on the city council to reverse its plans".
The business backlash comes alongside a public 38Degrees petition that now has more than 11,000 signatures.
Business leaders have called for the 10pm parking charge policy to be reversed after it sparked "widespread dismay in the business community".
Stuart Patrick, Chamber chief executive, told The Herald: "Glasgow’s businesses have spoken and the message is clear: they want the council to reverse this decision."
More than half of the responses came from individuals in chief executive and director-level positions.
Read more here
Hefty bonus for Scottish company boss as 500 jobs go
The chief executive of abrdn has been awarded a bonus of nearly £800,000 as the Scottish financial services heavyweight swings the axe on hundreds of jobs.
Stephen Bird will receive a total bonus of £786,000, equating to 89.8% of his £875,000 salary, for 2023, according to the latest abrdn annual report. His total remuneration, including pension allowance, bonus, and salary, totalled £2.14 million for the year, the report shows.
Read Scott Wright's story here
£50m overhaul for prestigious city centre hotels
The owner of two of the Scottish capital's most prominent hotels has unveiled a £50 million investment programme for the historic properties.
Together with its in-house operator and asset manager, Klarent Hospitality, private real estate investment fund manager Henderson Park has announced overhaul plans for the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton and the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian. Built in 1903 and known as The Caley, the five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh was acquired by Henderson Park in July 2023.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Former Rangers directors launch holiday company
Former Rangers directors Sandy and James Easdale have launched a coach holiday venture through their McGill’s Group.
The wholly owned subsidiary of McGill’s will be called Loch Lomond Travel. It will be headed by managing director Chris Bond, who has previously held senior executive positions at Caledonian Travel, Barrhead Travel and Tartan Travel. Greenock-based McGill’s Group said: “Loch Lomond Travel will provide coach holidays to resorts and attractions all around the UK, working in partnership with quality hotels and destinations to create the best experiences for customers of all ages.”
