READ MORE: Hibs could slash Rangers and Celtic ticket allocations

The 21-year-old is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers (Image: SNS)

He will be subject to conditions not to enter or attend any designated or regulated football match within the UK.

A football banning order will also be requested in relation to the man after his culpable and reckless conduct.

READ MORE: Celtic supporters in huge pyro display ahead of Hibs match

Constable Neil Aitkenhead said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence. I’d ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

"We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into grounds and to pursue those who put other fans’ safety at risk.”