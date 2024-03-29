This week The Herald has embarked on a series on Glasgow School of Art's devastating fires as we approach the 10th anniversary of the first blaze.
Through a series of investigations and exclusive inside stories on both the 2014 and 2018 fires, we have taken a thorough look back on the past 10 years while seeking answers as to what's next for Charles Rennie Mackintosh's masterpiece.
Glasgow School of Art's prized Mack building was damaged in the first blaze and devastated in a second fire in 2018.
Described as a national scandal with calls for Scottish Government intervention, the future of one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural landmark is in the spotlight.
Our Glasgow School of Art Fires series was also highlighted at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.
Humza Yousaf has said the Scottish Government will not interfere in the restoration of the Glasgow School of Art's fire-ravaged Mackintosh building.
He was quizzed on the future of the world-renowned Mack by Labour MSP Paul Sweeney.
Mr Sweeney referenced The Herald's week-long investigation into the two art school fires this week as he asked Mr Yousaf if the Scottish Government would look to set up an independent body to oversee the restoration of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's famous building.
As our series draws to a close join us on our Facebook page from 1.45pm today as our writers Catriona Stewart and Martin Williams continue the conversation on the Mack and discuss The Herald’s series.
They will be joined by leading architect and GSA alumnus Professor Alan Dunlop as they discuss the series and ask what's next for the Mack.
Watch here from 1.45pm.
