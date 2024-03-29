The agent said that "The 524 Bar on George Street in Aberdeen, with the bustling city centre a short walk away, the business is popular amongst locals and visitors alike".

The agent also said: "The 524 Bar is surrounded by elegant grey granite buildings reflecting the city’s unique architectural heritage, and benefits from the area’s dynamic atmosphere.

"The property features a main bar area and a lounge which can cater for functions, events and other revenue streams."

The pub currently trades as a free house with no brewery ties.

The business has been owned by local multiple operator, Steven Esson, who is now selling to retire.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “The 524 Bar presents a great opportunity to continue the business as a pub, or for a potential development/retail space with the correct planning consent.”

Christie & Co said The 524 Bar is on the market at freehold asking price of £130,000.