No tents required.

Campbeltown Malts

Ticket info available via individual distillery websites

May 20 to 25

The ‘Wee Toon’ is gearing up for five days of events celebrating its renowned distilleries and heritage as the former whisky capital of the world.

Whether you’re eager to take part in a tour, educational masterclass or get your hands on special bottlings, Campbeltown is the place to be for any whisky enthusiast during the second last week of May.

Foodies Festival

Foodiesfestival.com

Edinburgh: August 2 to 4

Glasgow: August 9 To 11

Dubbed the ‘Gastro-Glasto’ by its organisers, The Foodies Fest provides a stage for live cooking demos from some of the country’s leading chefs including Dean Banks, Jimmy Lee and Peter McKenna, as well as an eclectic mix of street food vendors and fairground rides.

Over on the music stage, Edinburgh will see performances from Peter Andre and Blue, while in Glasgow it's Blue and Scouting for Girls.

Fyne Fest

fynefest.com

May 31 to June 2

This award-winning beer, food and music festival organised by Fyne Ales enjoys a truly stunning location in Glen Fyne which is at its best in the summer months.

Ahead of what’s been described as a ‘chilled out’ weekend with hundreds of beers and 40 live bands, a member of the Fyne Ales team said: “Bring your family, your friends, your neighbours, your dogs and anyone else you think needs a break from the real world for a few days.”

Big Swally Edinburgh

www.theccbm.com

October 19

Although the original Big Swally festival from The Caledonian Craft Beer Merchant is entering its third year in Dunfermline, the team now has a new city in its sights thanks to a partnership with Edinburgh’s Vault City Brewing.

The event will feature a lineup of leading craft brewers from across the UK and beyond with a selection of street food vendors catering to all tastes and appetites.

Keep an eye on the @thebigswally_edinburgh Instagram page for updates on whose set to attend as they count down the weeks to October.

Copita

copitafestival.com

April 27

The Copita Mezcal and Tequila Festival returns to the Briggait in Glasgow next month.

Led by a team which includes restaurateurs Joanna Nethery of Five March and Colin Campbell of Syvlan, round two promises to be bigger and better than last year’s launch with up to 80 vendors exploring all things agave as well as masterclasses, cocktails from the Gate and tacos from Rafa’s.

The Paisley Food and Drink Festival

www.eventbrite.co.uk/paisley-food-and-drink-festival

April 26 to 27

This free-to-attend event brings a weekend of fun for foodies of all ages to Paisley Town Centre.

For young ones, there’s face painting, magic shows and a programme of events that includes the chance to put their pizza-making skills to the test with hats and aprons provided.

For not-so-young-ones, look out for an incredible lineup of live music in collaboration with the likes of The Rum Shack and Radio Buena Vida and over 35 food and drink vendors serving everything from indulgent bubble waffles to spicy Shawarma wraps.

Edinburgh Food Festival

www.edfoodfest.com

July 19 to 28

The big news for this year's Edinburgh Food Festival is that the Assembly George Square Gardens site will host the finals of the Scottish Street Food Awards, with two worthy winners then qualifying for the UK-wide competition.

Dani Rae, managing director of Assembly Festival said: “We’re excited to be partnering with British Street Food Awards.

“Showcasing Edinburgh and Scotland’s best street food and supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs is what Edinburgh Food Fest is about, so it’s a match made in heaven.”

Stranraer Oyster Festival

stranraeroysterfestival.com

September 13 to 15

Last year’s Oyster Festival attracted a whole host of celebrity chefs and a record-breaking total of over 21000 visitors to the seaside town of Stranraer.

Discover what all the fuss is about when it returns in September, with shucking championships, live demos and of course a bar brimming with native oysters landed fresh from Loch Ryan.

The Glasgow Coffee Festival

glasgowcoffeefestival.com

May 11 to 12

Another huge event in the city’s food calendar which calls the historic Briggait it's home.

The long-running Glasgow Coffee Festival is the brainchild of Lisa Lawson from Dear Green who is regarded as one of the leading figures in Scotland's speciality coffee scene.

The tenth-anniversary edition is set to be a caffeine-filled two days of cupping, tastings, talks and more, that’s sure to appeal to even the most difficult to impress of coffee snobs.

Scottish Vegan Festival

scottishveganfestival.com

April 7

A haven for plant-based eaters, the Scottish Vegan Festival takes place next Sunday with tickets still available to purchase via their website.

A new venue for this year is the Edinburgh city centre Assembly Rooms where you’ll find savoury pies, artisan cupcakes and even handmade sushi that is all completely free from animal products.