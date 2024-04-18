Controversial Scottish Government campaigns encouraging women to altruistically gift their eggs have led to a huge spike in donations, according to new figures seen by The Herald.
Previously, we told how just 10 women had come forward as a result of the £135,999.24 advertising push in 2021 and 2022.
But new figures show that in 2023 alone, some 55 women came forward.
The new data was shared with Helen Gibson, the founder of the Surrogacy Concern group, in a letter from the Scottish Government’s Directorate for Children and Families.
There have been three phases of the marketing campaign so far.
The most recent push was in October last year, during National Fertility Week.
To be eligible to donate eggs the donor needs to be aged between 18 and 35 and be able to commit to the programme for about three months.
The digital campaign featured animated visuals of an egg and sperm joining together to spell out optimistic words such as Joy, Love and Hope.
Key messages included telling potential donors that they “could give the joy of starting a family to those who need help becoming parents” and that “NHS Scotland needs egg and sperm donors for those who need your help to create a loving family”.
However, the adverts have been criticised for underplaying some of the risks and side effects involved with egg retrieval, including bleeding and infection.
Some women may develop severe ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, an adverse reaction to hormone medications that stimulate egg production.
Ms Gibson told The Herald: "We are appalled to see that the Scottish Government intends to continue to target women as young as 18 for egg retrieval.
"Women's bodies are not a public resource; gametes are not there to be harvested and shared out amongst the general public.
"The fact that women are coming forward following targeted advertising by the state is deeply troubling.
"The adverts don't list health risks or consequences. We know of women in the UK who have died following complications arising from egg retrieval; complications which are more likely in young women.
"We repeat our call for the Scottish Government to drop this campaign".
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There is a shortage of egg and sperm donors across the UK and the Scottish Government, in partnership with NHS Scotland, ran the recent national donor gamete campaign to signpost people who are interested in donating to further and accurate information.
"Gamete donations will help create much wanted families for those receiving NHS IVF treatment.
“All campaigns invite altruistic donations made through a desire to support those who need help becoming parents.
"All potential donors within Scotland receive NHS Scotland mandatory counselling, and the four NHS Assisted Conception Units give prospective donors accessible and up-to-date information to enable them to make informed decisions about any consent they then provide.
"This is a thorough process, and it takes months to reach the point of donation.”
