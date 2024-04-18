Pictured: Zhima is located in the former Prezzo unit on St Vincent Street (Image: Supplied)

Ahead of the opening, first look pictures have today given a glimpse of the venue’s ‘decadent’ redesign which has been led by Dominic Paul of Glasgow-based design company, ibdp Interiors.

General manager Jack Reid said: “Zhima is extremely contemporary but very private, it was important to us that this was an intimate dining experience, where conversation can revolve around food as a focal point.

“We’ve carefully designed an environment that's an ideal setting for intimate dinners, while also working for occasion dining and celebrations.”

Pictured: Design has been led by Dominic Paul of Glasgow-based design company, ibdp Interiors (Image: Supplied)

Taking its name from the Mandarin word for Sesame, the new restaurant is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group which operates Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, Panang, and Topolabamba.

Zhima promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’, with Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences underpinning the cooking style.

It is also the Hunky Dory Group’s first non-small plates venue, although smaller dishes will be available at the venue’s cocktail bar.

Pictured: Zhima promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’ (Image: Supplied)

Head chef Saurav Bhatnagar said: “I’m very excited to bring the Zhima experience to Glasgow.

“A huge amount of work has gone into crafting a menu that not only showcases the very best of Chinese cuisine but also creates an elegant and adventurous dining experience.



“Chinese cuisine is such a huge part of Glasgow, and there is absolutely an appetite for more. At its core, it’s elevated Chinese dining.”

Pictured: Zhima opens on Friday, April 19 (Image: Supplied)

Menu highlights are said to include dynamite shrimp, almond butter garlic prawns, Xi An cumin lamb chops and drunken monkfish.

There will be business lunch, pre-theatre, and evening options, with private dining also available for up to 12 guests.

For more information, find Zhima on social media, here.