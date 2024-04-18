A new contemporary Chinese restaurant will open in Glasgow city centre this week following a £1million transformation.
Located at the former site of Prezzo on St Vincent Street, Zhima will welcome its first customers from tomorrow, April 19.
Ahead of the opening, first look pictures have today given a glimpse of the venue’s ‘decadent’ redesign which has been led by Dominic Paul of Glasgow-based design company, ibdp Interiors.
General manager Jack Reid said: “Zhima is extremely contemporary but very private, it was important to us that this was an intimate dining experience, where conversation can revolve around food as a focal point.
“We’ve carefully designed an environment that's an ideal setting for intimate dinners, while also working for occasion dining and celebrations.”
READ MORE: 10 of the best coffee stops and delis on the North Coast 500
Taking its name from the Mandarin word for Sesame, the new restaurant is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group which operates Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, Panang, and Topolabamba.
Zhima promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’, with Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences underpinning the cooking style.
It is also the Hunky Dory Group’s first non-small plates venue, although smaller dishes will be available at the venue’s cocktail bar.
Head chef Saurav Bhatnagar said: “I’m very excited to bring the Zhima experience to Glasgow.
“A huge amount of work has gone into crafting a menu that not only showcases the very best of Chinese cuisine but also creates an elegant and adventurous dining experience.
“Chinese cuisine is such a huge part of Glasgow, and there is absolutely an appetite for more. At its core, it’s elevated Chinese dining.”
READ MORE: 'Scotland's food heritage is so much more than just haggis and whisky'
Menu highlights are said to include dynamite shrimp, almond butter garlic prawns, Xi An cumin lamb chops and drunken monkfish.
There will be business lunch, pre-theatre, and evening options, with private dining also available for up to 12 guests.
For more information, find Zhima on social media, here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here