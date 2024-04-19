The Cass Review’s final report, published last week, said children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, in a debate it said has become exceptionally toxic.

The committee’s letter comes after two Scottish health boards on Thursday paused the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients, a move welcomed by Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray.

In its letter to Mr Yousaf, the Education, Children and Young People Committee said: “The recent publication of the Cass Review has brought to light significant concerns about the way in which trans, non-binary and gender questioning children and young people access gender identity services in England, and the evidence that underpins current practices.

“The committee recognises that there will undoubtedly be parallels between services in England and those currently provided to children and young people in Scotland.

“Clarity is urgently required as to how the Scottish Government intends to take forward the report’s findings in a Scottish context.”

The committee said it believes a comprehensive children’s rights and wellbeing impact assessment should be undertaken to ensure matters are explored fully, and that the rights of all children and young people across Scotland are safeguarded.

It added: “Further, the committee believes that a clear timeline should be provided for a Scottish response to the Cass Review, so that children and young people, parents/carers and clinicians can be reassured that the significant issues raised by Dr Cass will be fully considered and acted upon in Scotland without delay.”

On Thursday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) and NHS Lothian said they have paused the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

They said the decision came with the support of Scotland’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Gregor Smith, following the review by Dr Cass and the same decision being taken south of the border.

NHSGGC covers Scotland’s only gender clinic for under-18s, while NHS Lothian provides care to those aged 17 and over at its Chalmers gender identity clinic.

Mr Gray said it was right for the decision to be made by clinicians rather than politicians, adding the Government and boards are considering the recommendations of the Cass Review.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment about the letter to Mr Yousaf.