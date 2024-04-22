It was also reported that the project had captured the attention of director and producer Joe Russo, who is best known for his work directing the Marvel film series.

READ MORE: Acclaimed Glasgow restaurant to open second city centre site

Pictured: 2. Paul O'Donoghue, Joe Russo and Sean Clark at Under The Table on Dundas Street (Image: Supplied)

Mr Russo, a renowned 'foodie', invested in the Under The Table after dining at The Table and experiencing Clark's cooking first hand.

After joining the duo to welcome their first guests last night, a statement posted on the Russo Brothers' social media read: "If you’re in Edinburgh, don’t miss out on a booking for the all new Under The Table.

"If you haven’t been to their sister restaurant, The Table, what are you doing? You’ve been missing out on one of the best meals you’ll ever have…



"Major congratulations to Sean Clark and Paul O’Donoghue on the opening of Under The Table.

"We couldn’t be prouder to be involved in such a restaurant with such wonderful people in one of our favourite cities in the world."

READ MORE: Award-winning whisky distillery unveils limited edition festival release

From Thursday, April 25 Under The Table will offer a fixed price lunch, A La Carte dinner menu, and a relaxed Sunday lunch offering.

Dishes will include hay-smoked mackerel with apple and celeriac, braised beef cheek with whipped coffee polenta, and a classic tarte tatin with ice cream.

An extensive wine list at the 50-cover bistro has been tailored by former wine merchant Mr O’Donoghue to complement each menu option.

He said: "“Under The Table brings to life conversations and ideas that have been fermenting for over six years.

"We will be an ingredient focussed restaurant with strong links and references to classic European cuisine, taking inspiration from the Bouchon's and Osteria's of France and Italy that we love, where wine lives front and centre and warm hospitality is ever present.”

Pictured: Under The Table is the first joint venture from Paul O' Donoghue and Sean Clark (Image: Supplied)

The kitchen will be led by head chef Alberto Giaccone, who has more than two decades of experience from Michelin star restaurants and luxury resorts, where he was engaged in Italian and French cuisine techniques.

Bookings will be available for Under The Table from Thursday, April 25.

For more information visit their website, here.