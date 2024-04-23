Sir Howard was mentioned briefly in passing as Mr Haythornthwaite contrasted the respective challenges which faced the old and new chairmen as they began their terms in office. But there was no reference in the AGM statements to Dame Alison, which is perhaps not surprising given the acrimony which surrounded her departure (Dame Alison admitted to being the source of stories in the BBC concerning the financial affairs of Mr Farage, in connection with his accounts with Coutts, NatWest’s private bank).

READ MORE: New York giant JPMorgan Chase opens Glasgow office

Both Mr Haythornthwaite and Mr Thwaite highlighted the challenging economic backdrop, which the chairman declared had brought some “unexpected challenges” in 2023. Mr Thwaite said the bank was performing well in the difficult climate and declared there were opportunities for it to grow, even though the economic conditions remain tough and “the needs and expectations of customers are changing at pace, as they engage with emerging technology, adapt to new social trends, and build ever more resilience to a fast-evolving world”.

There was no mention of branch closures, which was perhaps unsurprising, too, given the bank continues to slash its network.

Likewise, the results of shareholder votes on the resolutions tabled by the board published later in the day offered no surprises either, which is perhaps the way the bank would have wanted it.

Meanwhile, Mr Haythornthwaite said the UK Government's plan to sell its remaining stake in NatWest to retail investors will "bring an end to a sorry tale for the UK and for the bank".

READ MORE: Scottish National Investment Bank 'not broken', boss says

UK taxpayers' stake in the bank has been cut to 29% from 38% at the start of the year.

A retail offer of the public's shares could take place as early as the summer.

Shareholders and other observers of the bank will now turn their attention to Friday when NatWest announces its results for the first quarter. City analysts have forecast profits will have fallen for the first three months of the year, following a major boost to earnings brought by rising interest rates this time last year.