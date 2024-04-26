The premium products come as part of development of the Nardini brand by the Viva Italia Group, which includes the Banca di Roma restaurant in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow.

READ MORE: Scottish brewery introduces new look and larger cans

Pictured: Nardini's Cafe in Largs (Image: Supplied)

International footballers Arthur Numan, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Paul Lambert are global brand ambassadors of the coffee range while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti were among the first to receive samples.

Owner Giuseppe Marini said: “Nardini’s is known the world over for its ice cream and our famous fish suppers and quality has been at the heart of that success.

“However, I have long thought that we can offer so much more on the back of Nardini’s international recognition.

"The quality Italian coffee we are launching has a rich heritage just like Nardini’s and our commercial partnership will allow us to sell to the hospitality trade and artisan outlets.”

Pictured: Nardini's has launched a new coffee brand and range of luxury chocolates (Image: Supplied)

The new chocolate boxes are priced at £14.95 and available from Nardini’s and Banca di Roma in Glasgow from today, April 26.

Flavours created in partnership with leading industry professionals include an indulgent Bronte Pistachio Gianduja crafted with nuts grown on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, a Modena Balsamic ganache encased in milk and dark chocolate and a liquid Tuscan honey caramel in a moreish white chocolate shell.

Mr Marini continued: “We have explored the regions of Italy to develop these delicious, artisan chocolates.

“Each one has an ingredient from a different region, taking you on a journey of taste.

“Creating the chocolates was an indulgent treat as I worked with a chocolatier for months to find the perfect combinations of Italian luxury flavours.

“Life doesn’t get much better than that creative process.”

READ MORE: Macaroni and ice cream, a match made in heaven?

After arriving in Scotland from the Tuscan town of Barga with his family in 1895, Pietro Nardini spent years travelling around the country selling from a suitcase, saving enough to open the Largs café in 1935.

Although Nardini’s served food, it was the ice cream from a secret family recipe which put them on the map.

Today, the award-winning ice cream range extends to 32 flavours and a window into the factory lets customers see the gelato chefs creating their masterpieces.

There is also an on site bakery producing traditional Italian pastries.

On a busy weekend during the summer season, the café will sell more than 2000 fish suppers and 10,000 ice-creams and employ around 70 staff.

For more information, visit their website here.