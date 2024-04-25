Organisers of the Scottish National Whisky Festival have this week announced their schedule for 2024/25, with the first event set to take place at Eden Court on Saturday, June 29.

This year’s Inverness edition will again give festival-goers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from world-renowned distilleries and independent bottlers as well as exploring guest spirits and experimental flavours across the exhibitor lineup.

Elsewhere, ‘world-class’ mixologists will be at hand to create bespoke cocktails across pop-up bars.



The festival will also feature a specially curated bill of live music and seminars from celebrated Scottish performers, speakers and industry experts across each session, handpicked to ‘reflect the energy and identity’ of each host city.

Gareth Croll, festival co-ordinator, said: "We can't wait to hit the road again this year and bring the Scottish National Whisky Festival to Inverness, one of our favourite parts of the country.

"As always, we are excited to partner with some of Scotland’s most celebrated distillers, bottlers, bars and artists to create an unforgettable celebration of Scottish culture today.

"This year we’ve gone all out and promise to deliver our biggest festival series to date - do not miss it.

"See you there."



Following the Inverness event, the Scottish National Whisky Festival will move on to the Music Hall in Aberdeen on September 14, The Biscuit Factory in Edinburgh on October 26 and finally its 'spiritual home' of SWG3 in Glasgow early next year.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the festival, Croll previously told the Herald: “We originated in Glasgow as part of the world-renowned Celtic Connections festival, so it’s our flagship event.

“We’re a bunch of whisky and music industry professionals and our core ethos has always been to bridge the gap between the two.

“Both industries are so prevalent in Scotland and wider Celtic culture, so every decision we make for the festival centres on how we are going to exemplify that.”



Tickets for the festival are on sale now and priced at £40 for general admission or £25 for Under 25s.

For more information visit the Scottish National Whisky Festival website, here.