A Scottish restaurant has been added to the Michelin Guide just months after serving its first diners.
Although distinctions such as stars and Bib Gourmands are only announced once a year during the Michelin Guide Ceremony, inspectors are constantly 'on the road' assessing existing restaurants as well as uncovering new ones worthy of recommendation in the Great Britain & Ireland selection.
These new restaurants are released on a monthly basis, with April's update revealing that Montrose in Edinburgh has earned a coveted spot on the guide.
Michelin said: "Located close to The Palace of Holyroodhouse, this 19th Century former inn has been converted into a wine bar and restaurant by the owners of Timberyard.
"The upstairs dining room has an intimate atmosphere courtesy of its soft lighting, rustic décor and small capacity.
"The cooking – which comes in the form of a set menu – is characterised by big, bold flavours, demonstrated in the likes of game tortellini or piquant green tomatoes. In the bar, oysters, charcuterie and other small plates are offered alongside an excellent wine list that champions lesser-known regions."
Montrose opened in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh in late 2023 as the Radford family sought to 'evolve Timberyard's lasting dining legacy' with the continued support of head chefs James Murray and Moray Lamb.
Lamb said: “At Montrose, the ethos is simple. Source great, seasonal produce. Cook it well and season it perfectly.
“Downstairs at Montrose, the menu has been inspired by the great wine bars of the world. An exceptional wine list, supported by unfussy, delicious plates, many of which have European influence.
“Similarly, the first floor dining room with its set four-course menu isn't restricted by world flavours. The main components of the dishes are locally sourced.
“Refined cooking, with clean plates of food, but still a bit fun and nothing too challenging for the guests.”
Montrose is located at 1 Montrose Terrace in Edinburgh.
Montrose is located at 1 Montrose Terrace in Edinburgh.
