Scottish Building Society, which describes itself as the world’s oldest remaining mutual, has posted its highest savings balances total in its 175-year history and highlighted how it has benefited from cost-cutting by large banks.
It said yesterday that its savings balances had increased by more than 17% in its latest financial year to £490.9 million.
Scottish Building Society noted its annual results also show the highest annual pre-tax profit it has ever posted, of £4m for the year to January 2024.
READ MORE: Boss excited about 'new country' as Scottish store opens
It said: “The recent announcements by large banks closing branches and limiting product ranges [have] created a movement of customers towards building societies with their simple product ranges and commitment to physical branches.”
Paul Denton, chief executive officer of Scottish Building Society, said: “These historic results are the accumulation of a near-two-century commitment to providing fair and trusted support to our membership.
“As a mutual, we make decisions exclusively for the benefit of our members, not shareholders. At a time when banks are looking to cut costs, we are reinvesting in what our membership tell us are important to them.”
Scottish Building Society has six relationship centres, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Galashiels, and Troon, and employs 98 staff.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Those who caused sick-note Britain continue to coin it in
Its mortgage assets rose by 8% to £535.5m during the year to January.
Scottish Building Society said: “This sustainable growth has been the result of increases across the board with mortgage assets, savings balances and membership all increasing.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A truly terrifying Tory proposition
Mr Denton said: “We are acutely aware that the economic conditions remain uncertain, which is why we are doubling down on our values and are laser-focused on continuing to deliver for our members and the communities we serve.”
He added: "Over the last year, we have opened a new relationship centre in Edinburgh, committed to ensuring passbook accounts are available to anyone who wishes to use them and [continued] our human-first approach to personal finance.
“These values have led our society since its inception."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here