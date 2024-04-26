AT 52, it was not surprising to hear Paul Thwaite say he only “vaguely” remembers Tell Sid, the campaign that enticed the public to buy shares in British Gas in 1986.
But the new chief executive of NatWest Group was crystal clear when questioned today on the expected retail offer of shares in the bank.
The prospect of the lender making a full return to private hands is tantalisingly close after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt signalled a retail offer of the Government’s stake could take place as early as this summer. It would bring an end to what chairman NatWest chairman Rick Haythornthwaite described this week as a “sorry tale” of government involvement in the institution, which began when the bank, then known as Royal Bank of Scotland, was bailed out to the tune of £45.5 billion at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.
READ MORE: Is it time to get behind controversial investment bank?
“Being candid with you, I do vaguely remember Tell Sid, but I should admit I was pretty young when that happened,” Mr Thwaite told reporters today.
“More seriously, and more importantly, I think the retail share offer, should it happen, is an important opportunity, because it further reduces the [government] shareholding. I have been very encouraged by the reduction in shareholding of 8% in the first quarter of the year and we are now below 29%. We are taking the necessary preparatory steps to ensure, should it happen, we will be ready for that.”
The comments from Mr Thwaite, who succeeded Dame Alison Rose after last year’s Nigel Farage “de-banking” scandal, came on what proved to be a good day for NatWest. Profits for the third quarter fell but beat expectations, with the bank also outstripping City forecasts on margins and impairments. The update sent shares soaring by 6%.
READ MORE: The Borders Distillery Company secures £35m funding boost
Mr Thwaite said the bank thinks the “pressure is easing for retail consumers” following a protracted cost of living crisis, citing expectations of reductions in interest rates and inflation. But he caveated that by noting that “there are still some challenges”.
It may no longer be the sprawling powerful institution that it was once was, but the outlook for NatWest certainly looks a lot brighter than it did 15 or so years ago.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here