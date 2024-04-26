“Wow, this guy is incapable of keeping his mouth shut for two minutes. Has Trump ever considered paying himself hush money? Think about it.” Jason Klepper, host of The Daily Show.

“It’s weird, the only faithful relationship Trump’s ever been in is with the National Enquirer. Think about how insane it is that our president had a mutually beneficial relationship with the National Enquirer. There are only two people on the planet who can say that: Donald Trump and Bigfoot.” - Jimmy Kimmel

“Well, I think we found the new mascot for Celestial Seasoning Sleep Crime tea,” Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, on reports that Trump fell asleep in court.

“I think everyone has made their own assessment of President Trump’s character. And as far as I know you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you”. Senator Mitt Romney, Republican candiate, 2012 Presidential campaign .