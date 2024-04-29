So who are people discussing as contenders to be the next SNP leader and First Minister?

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes - who was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf in last year's contest - is the bookies favourite.

Leading bookmakers Coral puts Ms Forbes - who pitched herself in the last SNP leadership contest as the change candidate - is the odds-on favourite at 1-2 to be the next First Minister.

Health Secretary Neil Gray - and ally of Mr Yousaf and also seen by many in the party as a safe pair of hands - is second best in the betting at 2-1, while Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Mairi McAllan is 7-2.

"Kate Forbes fell just short in the last SNP leadership race, but our betting suggests she is the favourite to replace Humza Yousaf as the next First Minister," said Coral.

"Health Secretary Neil Gray has also been popular in our market."

Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes pictured at a hustings at the SNP's leadership contest last year. PA.

Ms McAllan's dropping of a climate target announcement earlier this month triggered the events leading to the collapse of the Bute House Agreement and Mr Yousaf's expected resignation.

Due to go on maternity leave in the summer, Ms McAllan's family time maybe short lived were she to become First Minister with an general election probably just months ahead. Some in the party believe she may not decide to stand in the circumstances.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth could also throw her hat into the ring.

It is thought that rather than a large list of candidates, the party may favour a head to head between Mr Gray and Ms Forbes should there be a leadership election.

Humza Yousaf pictured with last year SNP leadership candidates Ash Regan, left, and Kate Forbes, right, as the results of the contest was announced. Photo PA.

Ms Forbes returned early from maternity leave to stand in last year's contest where she was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf in the second round of voting by 52% to 48%.

Writing in The National on Saturday, she noted how the SNP had effectively governed as a minority from 2007 to 2011 by working with different parties to get their legislation through Holyrood - and that the party went on to win a majority in 2011.

Significantly, she appealed to the Scottish Greens to back her.

"Let us get away from the language of who is and who is not acceptable to work with. For example, well before and during the Bute House Agreement, Patrick Harvie and I worked together – that is no secret. The question therefore isn’t whether my world is big enough to embrace the Greens – it is. The question is whether their world is big enough to embrace me. I hope and believe it is."

Ms Forbes has considerable support and influence in the party - especially in the Highlands and in rural Scotland where the SNP will want to keep and increase its support ahead of the general election.

Supporters will point to her high personal poll ratings during last year's contest among the public and pollsters' suggestions that she can reach both SNP voters and those who have voted for opposition parties.

They also believe that her pitch at the 2023 race as someone who offered a break from the Nicola Sturgeon era would put her in a strong position given the unravelling of a considerable chunk of her legacy including the Bute House Agreement and the gender recognition reforms.

However, she may struggle to get the backing of some members on the socially liberal left of the party.

Her personal opposition to equal marriage - though she insisted she would not overturn the law - and gender self identification were used against her in the last contest. How successful she navigates the debate around such issues and those of religious morality and belief will be crucial in her campaign.