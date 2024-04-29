Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland's First Minister.
His leadership has been in turmoil since his shock decision to terminate the Bute House Agreement and kick the Scottish Greens out of government.
The beleaguered SNP leader was facing two knife-edge confidence votes in Parliament this week. It looked increasingly unlikely that he would secure the support of enough MSPs to survive.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he had “underestimated” the level of hurt ending the power-sharing deal with the Greens would have.
While he said it was “the right decision”, he said: “Unfortunately in ending the Bute House Agreement in the matter I did I clearly underestimate the level of hurt and upset that caused Green colleagues.
“For a minority government to be able to govern effectively trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental.”
He added a route through the no-confidence vote was “absolutely possible”.
But he added: “I am not willing to trade in my values or principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”
Labour, the Tories and the Lib Dems had all been clear that they would not back him.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who had tabled a motion of no confidence in the First Minister, said his party had “forced Humza Yousaf out of office for repeatedly failing Scotland”.
Mr Ross insisted: “Faced with our vote of no confidence, the SNP leader has quit rather than face a humiliating defeat.”
While the Tory stressed that “on a personal level, I wish Humza Yousaf and his family well” he added that his party “cannot forgive the damage he did to families and households across Scotland by raising taxes, letting NHS waiting lists spiral and attacking free speech”.
Mr Ross continued: “The next First Minister must abandon the nationalist obsession with independence and focus solely on Scotland’s top priorities, such as creating jobs and improving our ailing public services.”
Meanwhile, former Scottish deputy first minister John Swinney said it would be a “difficult day”.
However, he refused to rule out standing to be SNP leader if this would prevent a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Government.
Mr Swinney, who was speaking at an event being staged by the Resolution Foundation on 25 years of devolution, said: “I will consider what the First Minister says and reflect on that.
“I may well have more to say at a later stage during the week.”
Meanwhile, SNP MSP Michelle Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday morning that she had heard “rumours” Mr Yousaf was considering stepping down.
