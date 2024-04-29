A new documentary exploring the influence of sherry on Scotch whisky has been released online this month.
From the oak trees and forests of Galicia in north to the cooperages and bodegas in Andalucía’s ‘sherry triangle’ in the south, the new film follows the Scotch Malt Whisky Society's heady of whisky creation, Euan Campbell as he travels across Spain.
In Scotch and Sherry: A Flavour Odyssey, Campbell examines each step of a sherry cask's journey while meeting the people who create them and the liquid they are filled with.
Following the film's launch on YouTube on Friday, April 25, Campbell said: “It was an incredible experience to travel across Spain and trace the journey of sherry casks.
“Our film gives viewers a deep insight into the level of attention, craftsmanship and care that goes into each step of the process to create sherry casks and the flavour that goes on to have a massive influence on Scotch whisky."
The release comes as the worldwide whisky club gears up to showcase its expertise in 'exceptional sherry cask-matured whiskies' and celebrate the links between Scotch and sherry in a variety of ways throughout the year.
This includes screenings of the new documentary every Saturday in May at the Society’s Bath Street venue in Glasgow, with be special showings at its Queen Street venue in Edinburgh on May 16 and 23.
The 40-minute film will then be shown at The Machrie Hotel during the Islay Festival, on May 29 and 30.
A series of 'Scotch & Sherry' tasting events will also take place during May at the Society’s venues and external events.
Its locations in Edinburgh and Glasgow will offer sherry cask cocktail flights, special sherry cask drams and tapas.
More information on these events can be found here.
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society was first established in Edinburgh in 1983 and now has 41,000 members around the world.
It bottles rare single cask and single malt whisky, exclusive blends, a range of other Single Cask Spirits and has bottled whisky from 180 distilleries across Scotland and beyond.
For more information visit the SMWS website here.
