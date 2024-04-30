Also praised was an extended programme with a record-beating 70 ports and piers included in this year’s cruising itinerary, supported by a dedicated marketing strategy and engagement across major social media platforms.

The Flagship of the Year status has been awarded annually by National Historic Ships UK since 2009, spotlighting vessels on the National Register of Historic Vessels to celebrate their significance and historical value.

Throughout the upcoming season the Waverley will proudly fly a special Flagship Pennant to denote her national status and receive an engraved brass plaque.

READ MORE: Kevin Mckenna aboard the Waverley: 'Long may she ply her trade on the Clyde'

Following the announcement, Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne and Patron of Paddle Steamer Waverley, said: “I am delighted that Waverley has been awarded the title of National Flagship 2024.

“This reflects not only the very positive impression she has created around the UK in recent years but also the economic benefit she generates wherever she goes.

“My congratulations to the Waverley team for this well-deserved award.”

Waverley’s ambitious 2024 sailing programme gets underway on Friday, May 17 with a weekend of sailings on the Clyde Coast before she sets course for Oban and the Inner Hebrides.

Moving into June Waverley will head south for the Bristol Channel where her sailings last summer were said to be so well received that almost all sold out in advance.

The ‘highlight’ of the 2024 season will be Waverley’s return to the South West and River Dart in late August where she will exchange whistles with Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle as the last two operational paddle steamers in the UK meet for the first time in over a decade.

The river-faring Kingswear Castle celebrates her centenary this year and was previously Flagship winner in 2019.

The Waverley’s main summer Clyde Coast season runs from Friday, June 18 to Sunday, August 25 with a wide variety of cruises on offer as the ship sails from Glasgow and calls at 16 towns and villages around the Firth of Clyde.

READ MORE: A trip to the 'unmissable' Scottish town that's 'well worth a detour'

This comes after an independent Economic Impact Assessment concluded that passengers aboard the historic vessel during its 2023 season contributed £11.6 million to the UK economy, with £6 million in Scotland and £5.6 million across the rest of the UK.

The ship now supports approximately 184 full-time equivalent jobs, compared to 136 in 2015 with her presence in Argyll and Bute reportedly contributing an estimated £1.4 million annually to the local economy.

Waverley Excursions said of the award win: “Waverley's recognition with the National Flagship Award 2024 reaffirms her status as an iconic vessel and a testimony to the nation’s shipping legacy.

“As she prepares to embark on her 2024 cruises, Waverley’s owning charity (Waverley Steam Navigation Co. Ltd) remains steadfast in its mission to maintain her in full operational condition to give the greatest public access to a living and working steam heritage attraction of national and international significance.”