A former MasterChef: The Professionals champion is preparing to host a city centre oyster and champagne bar next weekend.
As part of the Edinburgh Seafood Festival, Gary Maclean will be shucking fresh Scottish oysters and pouring luxury Champagne Piaff at Bonnie & Wild in the St James Quarter on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.
As well as sharing his in-depth knowledge of “all things food” with fans, the chef will be running a prize draw, with the winner receiving a VIP meal for six cooked by him and served in a private dining room at the venue.
Maclean, who has just unveiled a new menu at his Creel Caught seafood restaurant at Bonnie & Wild’s food hall, said: “I’m hugely excited to be taking part in the Edinburgh Seafood Festival at Bonnie & Wild where I’ll be running the Oyster and Champagne bar in partnership with Champagne Piaff.
“The oysters I’ll be using are truly first class, sourced by my friends at Bernard Corrigan from Cumbrae Oysters on the west coast. They’re among the best in the world.
“While they’re beautiful on their own, I’ve also created a selection of sauces to go with these incredible oysters, including a Chilli Ginger Dressing, Shallots Sherry Vinegar, Yuzu and Toasted Sesame, Tabasco, and Simple Lemon.
“All combined, these will pair beautifully with the Champagne we’ll be pouring.”
Signed copies of Maclean's latest cookbooks will be available to purchase during the event, with the chance to include a bespoke inscribed message from Scotland's National Chef.
He said of his second book, Scottish Traditions, last year: “When I wrote [Gary Maclean’s Scottish Kitchen] I had the idea to include a chapter on helping people to pull together big events, but I just couldn’t fit it in.
“It was all about traditions, the sort of food our grannies or great grannies would recognise, and I wanted to follow that up with another that explored how unique Scotland is when it comes to food celebrations.
“Historically, even when I was growing up, things were quite tough but there were always occasions like Easter to look forward to.
“Christmas was huge too, and the memories I have of that as a kid are really, really special to me.
“The idea with the new book is not to focus too closely into the history of these events, but instead to share the family memories and stories that go with them.”
The oyster and champagne bar at Bonnie & Wild is the latest in a series of pop-ups and takeovers at the Edinburgh food hall curated to showcase local talent or Scottish produce.
The seafood event follows collaborations with local bakeries Kilted Donuts and Chulo's Stuffed Cookies, and bar takeovers by Botanist Gin and Isle of Raasay Distillery.
For more information visit the Bonnie & Wild website, here.
