An award winning bakery has announced plans to open a new Glasgow location next month.
The Herald previously reported that Jacky Stabler of Full Circle Bakes had secured a new unit in the city after outgrowing her East End shop.
Having previously kept details of exactly where the new shop would be tightly under wraps, it has now been confirmed that Full Circle Bakes will open on Victoria Road in Govanhill, with sweet bakes, coffees and both indoor and outside seating.
Stabler said: "I am over the moon to be able to finally announce that we will be moving to an absolutely stunning unit on 465 Victoria Road
"We still have quite a bit of work to get done inside our new shopfront, so we are aiming to open on Saturday June 1, to kick off all of your Southside summer cookie needs
"Not only will we be able to offer all sorts of new and exciting baked goodies and drinks, but the additional space means we will be able to offer seating both inside, and outside (if the Scottish summer is on our side).
"There will be more updates over the next few weeks on the progress of the fit out, the menu, and well…everything else you’ll need know.
"But for now, I just want to thank you all for your continued support of me, and Full Circle Bakes, and for making a move like this possible."
Full Circle Bakes is perhaps best known for it's supersized cookies which come in a range of indulgent flavours including Biscoff cheesecake, cherry bakewell or pistachio and white chocolate.
Speaking of the creative process behind her menus, Stabler said: “Coming up with flavour combinations and recipe development is one of my all-time favourite things.
“It’s where I feel my skillset is very much rooted because I’m autistic and have ADHD.
“People talk about ‘thinking outside the box’, but I didn’t even realise there was a box that people were thinking in.
“I know what flavours will work because it all comes down to the theory behind it.
“For example, we have a cookie sandwich flavour at the moment that’s chocolate, peanut, and miso caramel which might sound weird at first, but it has the perfect balance of sweet and savoury.
“There’s nothing better than getting it just right.”
