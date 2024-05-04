Leading pollster Sir John Curtice has warned that free speech is being curbed unnecessarily in Britain. Sir John, who is professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, has been examining the state of political debate and free speech.
He said: “It’s definitely got trickier,” he says. “Social media does enable people to create their own bubbles, but I think the problem one is always dealing with on free speech is it’s always going to be free speech up to a point because certain things people say may cause harm. The question to ask is are we at risk of drawing the line a little too far in the direction of concern about harm?"
He sounded an alert on a chilling of free speech.
"We’re now in a situation where people very rapidly go ‘homophobic, homophobic, homophobic’ so maybe we just hang back here. We’re become more liberal as a society but we’ve become less tolerant of illiberal attitudes.”
Sir John also drew a comparison between debates over same sex marriage 20 years ago and today's controversies over trans rights, which played a part in the downfall of Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf as First Ministers.
He said: “Most people’s view is that if a man wants to wear a dress, that’s fine. So social transition is not controversial; it’s just the question of the legal situation and going into loos. When you look at the structure of the attitudes on transgender, it’s very similar to attitudes to same-sex relationships about 20 years ago.”
READ THE FULL INTERVIEW
John Curtice on the SNP’s biggest problem: it all goes back to Sturgeon
The question for Sir John is whether the trans debate is in reverse, and raises the case of Isla Bryson, the male-born rapist who was sent to a women’s prison.
“We know that attitudes on trans have moved against making it easier for people,” he says.
“The critical feminists have the had the better of the argument. The question we have to ask is whether Isla Bryson is an Aids moment. The Aids scare moved public opinion for a while against same-sex relationships in the late 80s. The point is will it necessarily indicate the long term trend, as Aids did not, or is it the case that eventually we will get more liberal?”
Sir John will be discussing his chapter on the 1997 election in British General Election Campaigns 1830–2019 at the Boswell Book Festival on May 11 at 6.30pm. For more information, see www.boswellbookfestival.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel