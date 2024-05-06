At this year's San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) the brand's Original Scottish Gin was recognised with the double accolade following four days of 'highly controlled blind tastings'. Pictured: Ben Lomond's Original Scottish Gin was presented with Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: Ron Mackenna: The plates are small (unlike the prices) but hip food den is worth it

Distilled as a classic London Dry, the gin is crafted with a blend of botanicals includes locally foraged rowan berries, Scottish blackcurrants as well as whole oranges and Szechuan pepper.

John Grieveson, chief marketing officer of Ben Lomond Gin and Loch Lomond Groups owner, said: “We are immensely proud to receive recognition for our dedication to crafting versatile, premium gin that reflects the beauty and heritage of our Scottish home.

“It’s a significant milestone for everyone at Ben Lomond Gin as our first international win and has inspired us to continue nurturing Ben Lomond’s adventurous spirit which invites drinkers to venture through a world of flavours and experiment however, and wherever, they choose.”

Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is judged by renowned experts with decades of industry experience and this year attracted 5500 entrants across more than 30 separate categories.

The panel does not receive any information on producer or price point, ensuring each spirit is judged fairly.

Gold medals are awarded to “exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement”, with Double Gold presented to the entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel.

The of this years competition results revealed that less than 1% of all awarded spirits were Double Gold London Dry gins.

This 'milestone moment for the Loch Lomond Group, which also owns and operates Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia Single Malt Scotch Whisky, comes following an "exciting year of growth in 2023" when it was announced as the first Official Gin of The Open.

READ MORE: Award winning bakery to open new shop in Glasgow

The Ben Lomond brand has also this month announced a high-profile partnership with outdoor clothing brand FINDRA, launching an "exclusive neckwarmer that embodies the essence of Scottish adventure".

Pictured: The neckwarmer launched by Ben Lomond Gin and FINDRA (Image: Supplied)

Grieveson said: "We are thrilled to partner with FINDRA on this collaboration. The partnership naturally transpired through a shared passion for connecting people with nature and embracing everyday adventure.

“It’s truly been a collaborative project from the start, with Alex Feechan (founder of FINDRA) taking part in our Adventurous Serves campaign to the creation of 350 bespoke and beautifully hand-crafted neck warmers, which is the perfect testament to our shared values.”

For more information on Ben Lomond Gin visit their website, here.