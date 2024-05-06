Dundee is set to be transformed into a ‘food and drink haven’ this summer as the city hosts a first-of-its-kind festival.
Across the weekend of Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, the Dundee Food and Drink Festival will offer a series of community-led workshops and events with residents and visitors encouraged to “eat, drink, play and think” as they discover the best of the local hospitality scene.
Organised by Dundee City Council, activities will include a street food market at V&A Dundee, a local producers showcase with cooking demos at The Keiller Centre with Kitchen Press, Jim’s Delhi, and Lyndsey Kitchen, and a ‘beer and toastie’ night from LAW Brewing Co and Strathearn Food Co. at The Discovery.
READ MORE: Inside the Edinburgh restaurant with 'the biggest buzz' about its opening
Elsewhere, festival goers can look forward to a free workshop on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Braw Tea Cafe in Broughty Ferry with Jeni Iannetta of Bad Girl Bakery, who is originally from Kirkton, Dundee.
The skilled Scottish baker owns venues in Muir of Ord and Inverness and previously caught the attention of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson who has raved about her bakes and cookbook online.
The family-friendly festival will also run free activities for children including ScrapAntics and Dundee Science Centre’s playful educational sessions in Slessor Gardens.
City Council Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Councillor Steven Rome, said: “I am very encouraged that so much progress is being made to deliver the first Dundee Food Festival.
“Excitement will no doubt continue to build in the lead-up to July and I hope that the range of attractions on offer will prove to be popular.”
READ MORE: Award winning bakery to open new shop in Glasgow
Sustainability is said to be “at the heart” of the Dundee Food Festival, with all partners asked to pledge to the event’s Sustainability Charter which focuses on food waste, reduction of plastic use, and using more local produce.
Amongst them is award-winning chef Dean Banks from Arbroath who will host a talk and question and answer session on the issue at one of the city’s newest cocktail bars, Temple Lane, while Dundee Cycle Hub will provide activities to promote active travel at the Waterfront.
Environment and Biodiversity Committee convener Heather Anderson, added: “We are placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and the local reaction so far has been extremely heartening.”City Council Climate,
The Dundee Food and Drink Festival is delivered in collaboration with local partners including the council, Eden Project, V&A Dundee, James Hutton Institute and Eat and Drink Dundee.
For more information click, here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here