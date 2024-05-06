Organised by Dundee City Council, activities will include a street food market at V&A Dundee, a local producers showcase with cooking demos at The Keiller Centre with Kitchen Press, Jim’s Delhi, and Lyndsey Kitchen, and a ‘beer and toastie’ night from LAW Brewing Co and Strathearn Food Co. at The Discovery.

City Council Climate, Environment & Biodiversity Committee Convener Heather Anderson and City Council Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Councillor Steven Rome (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, festival goers can look forward to a free workshop on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Braw Tea Cafe in Broughty Ferry with Jeni Iannetta of Bad Girl Bakery, who is originally from Kirkton, Dundee.

The skilled Scottish baker owns venues in Muir of Ord and Inverness and previously caught the attention of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson who has raved about her bakes and cookbook online.

The family-friendly festival will also run free activities for children including ScrapAntics and Dundee Science Centre’s playful educational sessions in Slessor Gardens.

City Council Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Councillor Steven Rome, said: “I am very encouraged that so much progress is being made to deliver the first Dundee Food Festival.

“Excitement will no doubt continue to build in the lead-up to July and I hope that the range of attractions on offer will prove to be popular.”

Sustainability is said to be “at the heart” of the Dundee Food Festival, with all partners asked to pledge to the event’s Sustainability Charter which focuses on food waste, reduction of plastic use, and using more local produce.

Amongst them is award-winning chef Dean Banks from Arbroath who will host a talk and question and answer session on the issue at one of the city’s newest cocktail bars, Temple Lane, while Dundee Cycle Hub will provide activities to promote active travel at the Waterfront.

Pictured: The Dundee Food Festival will take place in July (Image: Supplied)City Council Climate, Environment and Biodiversity Committee convener Heather Anderson, added: “We are placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and the local reaction so far has been extremely heartening.”

The Dundee Food and Drink Festival is delivered in collaboration with local partners including the council, Eden Project, V&A Dundee, James Hutton Institute and Eat and Drink Dundee.

For more information click, here.