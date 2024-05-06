A family run neighbourhood restaurant in Glasgow is preparing to launch its first seasonal tasting menu experience in partnership with Wine Importers Scotland.
Often described as a 'hidden gem' of the city's restaurant scene thanks to its quirky Jordanhill setting, the Prancing Stag is promising diners a taste of the 'very best' it has to offer on Wednesday, May 15.
A kitchen team led by head chef Neil Keevil will serve a six-course tasting menu, brimming with Scottish produce including John Vallance Seafood, Greenheart Growers and Campbell's Prime meats and paired with wines from Italy, France and Chile.
Curated in collaboration with one of the country's leading wine merchants, the drinks pairing will also feature a number of 'intriguing' selections from the likes of Tasmania, Hungary and Poland.
Rory Cox, owner of The Prancing Stag said: “We're thrilled to team up with our incredible wine suppliers, Wine Importers Scotland, for a toast to Spring at our first seasonal tasting menu event.
"At The Prancing Stag, we particularly love curating our menu for Spring because of the abundance of fresh produce we get here in Scotland at this time of year.
"Our head chef Neil Keevil has curated a tasting menu that perfectly complements this season's offering that will be paired with some amazing wine sourced from some of the best wine regions around the world."
The evening kicks off from 7pm with a selection of cucumber cappuccino, mackerel tartare and rabbit rillette canapes matches Jansz Premium Cuvee.
Next up is a springtime classic of charred Denhead Farm asparagus and crispy egg yolk, before moving through a menu of Orkney crab cannelloni with heritage tomato consommé, rump of rose veal and nettle and Hebridean blue cheese rarebit.
Ending on a sweet note, the final course of the night will be iced Leadketty strawberry parfait, strawberry soup and poached meringue alongside a Late Harvest Viognier Sauvignon Blanc.
To encourage a 'dinner party like atmosphere' tables at the event will be communal with spaces now available to book in advance, here.
The the full menu for the Wine Tasting Dinner, priced at £75 per person, can be viewed on the restaurant's website.
The Prancing Stag is located at 1a Ashwood Gardens in Glasgow.
