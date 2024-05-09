A Fife-based Scotch whisky bottler is aiming to solve one of the industry's "biggest dilemmas" while relaunching its brand this month.
The Single Cask has taken on the challenge of ‘demystifying whisky flavour’ with the introduction of five mood categories to determine which dram is best suited to any occasion.
The categories: Cheerful, Playful, Bold, Curious and Easy-going, are said to give a feel for the whisky’s character without leaving potential customers bewildered by complex label information and tasting notes.
Helen Stewart, brand marketing manager at The Single Cask, said: “We feel this brand-new way to explore our single cask whiskies will open whisky lover’s eyes to a new world of experiences.
“We want to be the brand that helps people to easily discover their perfect dram, and enjoy that ultimate, unique single-cask whisky experience.
“At The Single Cask, we believe the overall ‘charisma’ of a dram is more important than its individual flavours, and when we picture whiskies as personalities, they become easy to relate to.
"We can instantly identify with the mood of the whisky.
“That ability to move and connect people, to make us feel alive in ways unimaginable and open our minds to new experiences.”
READ MORE: Meet the Glaswegian duo aiming to take on the soft drinks giants
With every one of the 3000 casks in The Single Cask’s Glenrothes warehouse already fitting within one of the mood categories, the independent bottler has also announced a brand-new release of whiskies to celebrate the whisky month of May.
This includes limited edition bottlings from world-renowned distilleries such as Bunnahabhain and Glen Spey as well as a special Feis Ile cask of Bruichladdich to celebrate the famed whisky festival on Islay at the end of the month.
Ms Stewart and Kami Newton, whisky sensory expert, worked to develop the five mood method to classify every whisky's style, character, and personality in the “simplest way”.
Putting this into practice, The Single Cask has assembled a panel of sensory whisky assessors, the Taste Masters, to ensure that only the best casks are selected for bottling before they are designated into the appropriate mood category.
Mr Newton said: “One of the biggest challenges with flavour is that it’s a different experience from one person to the next.
“For example, to some people, coriander tastes like a delicious, fragrant herb. But others have a genetic variation that makes coriander taste like disgusting soap.
“Add to this flavours that are culturally specific and the challenge of pigeonholing whisky by flavour becomes clear.
“The five mood method takes a whole new approach that is less confusing and creates an emotional connection with whisky drinkers.”
READ MORE: Scotch whisky boss praised for 'integrity, skill and depth' steps down
The Single Cask was founded in 2010 by Ben Curtis and built on the belief that “the search for the ultimate dram never ends”.
Bottling unique spirits hand-picked one cask at a time, the firm specialises in award-winning whiskies at natural cask strength, without any intervention such as chill filtration or artificial colours.
For more information on The Single Cask visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here