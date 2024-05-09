The categories: Cheerful, Playful, Bold, Curious and Easy-going, are said to give a feel for the whisky’s character without leaving potential customers bewildered by complex label information and tasting notes.

Pictured: Brand marketing manager at The Single Cask, Helen Stewart and whisky sensory expert Kami Newton (Image: Mike Wilkinson)

Helen Stewart, brand marketing manager at The Single Cask, said: “We feel this brand-new way to explore our single cask whiskies will open whisky lover’s eyes to a new world of experiences.

“We want to be the brand that helps people to easily discover their perfect dram, and enjoy that ultimate, unique single-cask whisky experience.

“At The Single Cask, we believe the overall ‘charisma’ of a dram is more important than its individual flavours, and when we picture whiskies as personalities, they become easy to relate to.

"We can instantly identify with the mood of the whisky.

“That ability to move and connect people, to make us feel alive in ways unimaginable and open our minds to new experiences.”

With every one of the 3000 casks in The Single Cask’s Glenrothes warehouse already fitting within one of the mood categories, the independent bottler has also announced a brand-new release of whiskies to celebrate the whisky month of May.

This includes limited edition bottlings from world-renowned distilleries such as Bunnahabhain and Glen Spey as well as a special Feis Ile cask of Bruichladdich to celebrate the famed whisky festival on Islay at the end of the month.

Pictured: The independent bottler's warehouse is home to over 3000 casks (Image: Mike Wilkinson)

Ms Stewart and Kami Newton, whisky sensory expert, worked to develop the five mood method to classify every whisky's style, character, and personality in the “simplest way”.

Putting this into practice, The Single Cask has assembled a panel of sensory whisky assessors, the Taste Masters, to ensure that only the best casks are selected for bottling before they are designated into the appropriate mood category.

Mr Newton said: “One of the biggest challenges with flavour is that it’s a different experience from one person to the next.

“For example, to some people, coriander tastes like a delicious, fragrant herb. But others have a genetic variation that makes coriander taste like disgusting soap.

“Add to this flavours that are culturally specific and the challenge of pigeonholing whisky by flavour becomes clear.

“The five mood method takes a whole new approach that is less confusing and creates an emotional connection with whisky drinkers.”

Pictured: A new method categorises whisky flavours by mood (Image: Mike Wilkinson)

The Single Cask was founded in 2010 by Ben Curtis and built on the belief that “the search for the ultimate dram never ends”.

Bottling unique spirits hand-picked one cask at a time, the firm specialises in award-winning whiskies at natural cask strength, without any intervention such as chill filtration or artificial colours.

For more information on The Single Cask visit their website here.