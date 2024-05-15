Robert Fico, the president of Slovakia, has been shot multiple times in an incident north-east of Bratislava.
Shots were reported outside of the House of Culture in Handlova following a government meeting.
According to reports the Prime Minister went to greet people waiting outside and several shots were fired. He has been taken to hospital in Banská Bystrica and his assailant has been detained.
According to TV Joj, the alleged gunman is a 71-year-old man from Levice in Southern Slovakia.
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ľuboš Blaha confirmed that government business has been suspended due to the shooting.
Read More:
-
Ukraine withdraws troops from some areas amid Russian offensive
-
Why the leader of a motorcycle gang was guest of honour for Vladimir Putin
-
'I shot the family dog': Trump's parade of grotesques for VP
An eyewitness told Dennik that she had heard three or four shots, and that Mr Fico had sustained wounds to his chest and head. She could not say how serious.
She said: "I was just going to shake his hand, when the shots rang out it almost deafened me."
František Majerský of the Christian Democratic Movement said: "We must all unite against any form of violence.
"An attack on the Prime Minister is an attack on Slovak statehood and sovereignty. At this moment, it is necessary to do everything to calm society down.
"We clearly condemn aggression, violence and attacks on politicians and other public officials. We wish the prime minister a speedy recovery and think of him in our prayers."
Mr Fico was elected for his third term as Prime Minister of Slovakia in 2023.
He has been described as a populist, stating in 2016 that the country would not accept "one single Muslim" and "Islam has no place in Slovakia".
In his latest term Mr Fico has sought to align his country more closely with Russia, and has laid out his vision for a "sovereign Slovak foreign policy" which would mean providing no military aid to Ukraine.
That has seen its neighbouring Czech Republic suspend inter-governmental relations with Bratislava, while France excluded Slovakia from talks about the peace process in Ukraine.
Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the Slovak government for “having its own opinion about the situation in the world.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here