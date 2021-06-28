There have been 3,285 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

This beats the previous record of 2999 new cases on Thursday, which topped the largest number of 2,969 recorded on the previous day and the high of 2,649 on January 7.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

READ MORE: 'Ludicrous': Breast cancer survivor's shock at being refused screening appointment 'due to Covid'

20 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 202 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Of the 27,226 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 12.6% were positive.

A total of 7,712 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

3,765,379 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,691,775 have received their second dose.

Yesterday, four new deaths and 2,639 new cases were reported, with one death.

The latest figures come as a new online portal launched to allow all adults in Scotland who have not received a Covid vaccine to self-register for their first dose.

READ MORE: Taxpayers landed with £7m bill to dismantle Covid field hospital

The Scottish Government said the self-registration system is open to everyone aged 18 and above who has not yet received a vaccination appointment, or who has missed their first jag for whatever reason.

Yesterday, Professor Sir Peter Horby said the route out of the Covid-19 pandemic would be “a bumpy road” with “twists and turns”.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We’ve seen Sydney reintroduce lockdown measures, we’ve seen Israel reintroduce masks, we’ve seen the Alpha variant and now we’ve seen the Delta variant and how many letters are in the alphabet? We will see many more.

“So we have to expect that it will be a bumpy road out and that there will be twists and turns that we’re not wishing to see.”

READ MORE: Portugal introduces quarantine requirement for UK holidaymakers

On Monday, Portugal introduced a 14-day quarantine for all non-vaccinated UK travellers.

The new rule came into effect today amid growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Previously UK visitors were exempt from the self-isolation requirement if they had evidence of a recent negative test.