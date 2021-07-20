More than 1,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.

During a televised briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said that 1,604 new infections have been recorded since Monday, a rise of 140 on the day before.

Scotland moved to Level 0 on Monday, but the First Minister said case numbers were “higher than we should be comfortable with”.

In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.

This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government remains 7,183.

Ms Sturgeon offered her condlonaces to everyone who has been bereaved by the virus.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,220 as of 11 July.

Of the new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 9.2% were positive.

A total of 47 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, rise of two, with 529 in hospital overall, down sevem on the day before.

The vaccination programme continues apace, with 3,984,4332 people having received a first dose - a rise of 2,483 - and 2,995,086 receiving a second dose, an increase of 16,340.

The First Minister said that the relatively low numbers receiving first doses showed that this part of the programme is coming to an end with the majority of the population now having received an initial jab.

She urged Scots to remain vigilant about Covid-19, saying: “Vigilance and care remain very important.

“Restrictions were eased yesterday as part of a gradual process, but restrictions were not abandoned yesterday.

“Important measures and mitigations do remain in place and we continue to ask people across the country, and I do so again today, to treat the threat that Covid poses seriously at this stage.”